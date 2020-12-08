Speaking out: Elections safe and secure or riddled with fraud?

Could 2020 become the new normal in American elections?
Now that a new standard has been set, are we forever relegated to elections in which those with fewer votes make endless claims and legal challenges and drag out the inevitable for weeks on end, while using those claims and challenges to fill the coffers of PACs and legal defense funds and political parties?
Or is 2020 the anomaly, something we’ve never experienced before in hundreds of elections and is destined to never again be repeated?
Five weeks after the election, the legal challenges continue fast and furious. No one who has studied government and elections or participates in them believes that they will result in changes sufficient for Donald Trump to win back the White House from declared winner Joe Biden.
And yet millions of Americans appear to believe in their hearts that our electoral process is broken, and that as a result the election was stolen.
Millions believe the disproved claim that an algorithm was surreptitiously embedded in elections systems to pad the vote for Biden.
Millions believe the debunked contention that votes were counted in foreign countries where the totals could be manipulated.
Millions believe, though no one has found evidence, much less proof, that thousands of ballots have either miraculously appeared or dramatically disappeared in schemes to favor one candidate over another.
Here’s why American elections have over the years been free and fair. In most states, there is an inspector at each polling place who oversees the process and the staff at that polling place. There are several other clerks who check in voters and maintain an orderly flow. There are judges representing each political party who hand out ballots, provide instruction, and keep their eyes out for any shenanigans that some nefarious participant from another side might attempt.
Most of these people are our friends and neighbors, folks we see in church or at a ball game or a concert. They’re retired teachers and business people, former nurses, fathers and grandmothers, people motivated by civic duty and not by pulling a few fast ones for their party.
If some ne’er-do-well does infiltrate the system, citizens are further protected because nowadays, most ballots are cast on paper. If Russian hackers or Chinese spies or political partisans were to figure out a way to get into the electronics, we can always go back to the paper ballots and count them by hand.
If a candidate believes and has evidence that there has been some sort of voter fraud or cheating, the recourse available is recounts, in some cases, and lawsuits of the type the Trump campaign has pursued. By all means, that’s fair game.
The key, though, is to show evidence of wrongdoing, and that has not happened. Several recounts and countless lawsuits have not revealed any such evidence. In fact, Christopher Krebs, the expert that Trump hired to protect our election from fraud and intrusion, declared this to be perhaps the most secure election in our history.
Krebs has detailed how his team of hundreds of government servants spent 10 hours a day for 18 months to make it so, only to be fired for reporting its success.
Meanwhile, the undermining of our election system continues even as the Trump machine has raised $207 million since Election Day on the backs of Americans who believe the narrative that the election was stolen.
Congressional Republicans are complicit in this undermining of American democracy, watching, without objection, as it happens.
If it’s true that our elections are so riddled with fraud, then our political leaders are responsible for fixing the system before the next election.
If it’s true that our elections are safe and secure, it’s their responsibility to make sure they have the full faith of the American people.
They can’t have it both ways.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!