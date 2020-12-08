Speaking out: Elections safe and secure or riddled with fraud?

Here’s why American elections have over the years been free and fair. In most states, there is an inspector at each polling place who oversees the process and the staff at that polling place. There are several other clerks who check in voters and maintain an orderly flow. There are judges representing each political party who hand out ballots, provide instruction, and keep their eyes out for any shenanigans that some nefarious participant from another side might attempt.

Most of these people are our friends and neighbors, folks we see in church or at a ball game or a concert. They’re retired teachers and business people, former nurses, fathers and grandmothers, people motivated by civic duty and not by pulling a few fast ones for their party.

If some ne’er-do-well does infiltrate the system, citizens are further protected because nowadays, most ballots are cast on paper. If Russian hackers or Chinese spies or political partisans were to figure out a way to get into the electronics, we can always go back to the paper ballots and count them by hand.

If a candidate believes and has evidence that there has been some sort of voter fraud or cheating, the recourse available is recounts, in some cases, and lawsuits of the type the Trump campaign has pursued. By all means, that’s fair game.