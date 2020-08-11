Speaking out: Down for the count, a guide to the 2020 census

Congratulations! You live in America during 2020, a census year. Perhaps you forgot to fill out the census form that was sent to your address. Maybe you have moved during the last few months. It could be that a neighbor neglected to fill out their own census form and you’re being asked to act as a proxy for that guy. And who is that knocking at your door? Why, it’s your local, friendly 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Enumerator! Here is a handy guide for how to interact with this interruptive, albeit brief, visitor.
Your enumerator will come equipped with an official U.S. census badge, a government-issued phone, and a handy U.S. census bag to hold all of their accessories. This edition of enumerators are new and improved from 2010 – they have face masks. A census and a global pandemic all in one year. This truly is one for the books. And the books have been kept since 1790. In fact, the census was written into our Constitution because the folks building the country had an inkling that they were onto something and the place was going to get more crowded over time. Like all American history, the story of the census contains more than a few missteps. Who got to be counted and the labels with which citizens were tallied have changed drastically over the years. So have the questions. Every decennial has brought a new type of questionnaire that goes beyond population count – it’s one way in which we can measure the needs of our nation. Questions on the census have included inquiries about race, ancestry, education, health, housing and transportation. Depends on what crisis we’re in the midst of.
“But why me?” you may ask, hovering beneath your front window while your Google Home continues to blast show tunes in the background, giving away your precarious position. “I was just about to do something important, like watch Hamilton for the 68th time, or go for a nice drive around the neighborhood.” But consider this: Alexander Hamilton was a major voice in determining how the data from the census was used, so by association, you’re practically besties with Lin Manuel Miranda. And by letting the government know you exist, you could bring in some nice federal funds for those Sunday drives (yes, the enumerators are out every day of the week, even Sunday). In fact, by interacting with a sweaty-but-keen-nonetheless census-taker, you’re contributing to a system designed to award your community with federal funding. Get some of those billions distributed right in your area to support social services, health care, education and transportation systems. Not only that, you’re helping determine your state’s congressional representation. If that doesn’t matter to you, just think of that genealogy project you’ve been working on and how helpful census records were in tracking down a great-great-great.
Now maybe you don’t like people on your doorstep. Maybe you were about to sit down to an adequate dinner with the four other people who were also living in that household on April 1, 2020. You could be an empty lot that used to contain a house but at some point between 2010 and now, things changed. An enumerator is still gonna visit ya. Each enumerator has an innate sense of civic duty and a desire to please. Or maybe they needed to make some extra cash this summer because they lost some contracts during the pandemic and their sister just had a baby and they want to spoil the heck out of their new nephew. In any case, we ask that you do not hassle the enumerator. You may have beef with the government, but keep in mind that there is a real person behind that mask, taking part in a numerical practice going on 230 years. They may have encountered road construction, cat-callers, rogue lawn sprinklers and houses just absolutely full of bees before they were assigned to your doorstep. Are the questions tedious, repetitive, a little personal? Most questions are. But these ones could manifest into some real-world benefits, if not for you, at least your neighborhood.
Census-takers only emerge every 10 years, like some kind of humanoid/calculator cicada. It’s a blip on the decade’s doorstep. If you choose to answer a census-taker’s polite knock, rest assured they are experts at catching escaping pets. If you prefer to shout at them, don’t. If you truly want to avoid interacting with an enumerator because you’re shy or busy, or you genuinely want to take part in a civic tradition, but misplaced your census letter, visit www.2020census.gov.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!