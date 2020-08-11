Speaking out: Down for the count, a guide to the 2020 census

“But why me?” you may ask, hovering beneath your front window while your Google Home continues to blast show tunes in the background, giving away your precarious position. “I was just about to do something important, like watch Hamilton for the 68th time, or go for a nice drive around the neighborhood.” But consider this: Alexander Hamilton was a major voice in determining how the data from the census was used, so by association, you’re practically besties with Lin Manuel Miranda. And by letting the government know you exist, you could bring in some nice federal funds for those Sunday drives (yes, the enumerators are out every day of the week, even Sunday). In fact, by interacting with a sweaty-but-keen-nonetheless census-taker, you’re contributing to a system designed to award your community with federal funding. Get some of those billions distributed right in your area to support social services, health care, education and transportation systems. Not only that, you’re helping determine your state’s congressional representation. If that doesn’t matter to you, just think of that genealogy project you’ve been working on and how helpful census records were in tracking down a great-great-great.

Now maybe you don’t like people on your doorstep. Maybe you were about to sit down to an adequate dinner with the four other people who were also living in that household on April 1, 2020. You could be an empty lot that used to contain a house but at some point between 2010 and now, things changed. An enumerator is still gonna visit ya. Each enumerator has an innate sense of civic duty and a desire to please. Or maybe they needed to make some extra cash this summer because they lost some contracts during the pandemic and their sister just had a baby and they want to spoil the heck out of their new nephew. In any case, we ask that you do not hassle the enumerator. You may have beef with the government, but keep in mind that there is a real person behind that mask, taking part in a numerical practice going on 230 years. They may have encountered road construction, cat-callers, rogue lawn sprinklers and houses just absolutely full of bees before they were assigned to your doorstep. Are the questions tedious, repetitive, a little personal? Most questions are. But these ones could manifest into some real-world benefits, if not for you, at least your neighborhood.