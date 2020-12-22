Speaking out: Don't stop using power of your voice

For the last 2 ½years, I have had the pleasure of writing monthly columns for The Bismarck Tribune. Now, my career is taking me in a direction that requires my undivided attention. Unfortunately, this is my last column (at least for a while).
When I started writing columns, I wanted to focus on things relevant to young people in the Bismarck-Mandan community. I first looked at writing columns with more of a journalistic lens and thought I would write about events and opportunities for people my age. However, I quickly realized my audience was more than just young people, and I recognized the opportunity I had to raise awareness and offer different perspectives to readers.
One of my favorite columns was published in June 2019, and it focused on pride month. I told readers about one of my best friends and how I saw people grow and accept the LGBTQ community. I offered support to LGBTQ individuals and encouraged others to show their support. After my column was published, I received messages from an LGBTQ individual who told me that reading my column helped him decide to come out. It meant so much to me that words I wrote had an impact on someone.
Another one of my favorite columns was published in June 2020, and it focused on recognizing white privilege. I provided a real-life example of white privilege based on the difference between the ability for me, a white woman, to get a haircut and the ability for my now-husband, a Black man, to get a haircut. There were many productive conversations started because of this column, which was my goal in writing each month.
A favorite quote of mine reads, “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” One of the most basic ways we all have power is through using our words. Our voices have so much power, but we have to take opportunities to use them.
We each have different experiences, observations and education. Using our voices to contribute ideas and opinions makes decisions well-informed. Likewise, using the power of our voices to show support and kindness to people in our communities makes them better places in which to live.
Obviously, every single person cannot write a monthly column for the local paper, but there are so many other outlets for speaking up. There are small ways we can work on using our voices, such as speaking up in the workplace for co-workers who are too timid to say something, or kindly offering a different perspective to a family member who has a different viewpoint. There are other ways, such as joining organizations that you are passionate about and educating the community on issues. Finally, another great way to use your voice is by running for public office and making decisions for our schools, cities and the state.
Although this is my last column, I vow to never stop using the power of my voice. I hope you will join me.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.