Speaking out: Don't stop using power of your voice

A favorite quote of mine reads, “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” One of the most basic ways we all have power is through using our words. Our voices have so much power, but we have to take opportunities to use them.

We each have different experiences, observations and education. Using our voices to contribute ideas and opinions makes decisions well-informed. Likewise, using the power of our voices to show support and kindness to people in our communities makes them better places in which to live.

Obviously, every single person cannot write a monthly column for the local paper, but there are so many other outlets for speaking up. There are small ways we can work on using our voices, such as speaking up in the workplace for co-workers who are too timid to say something, or kindly offering a different perspective to a family member who has a different viewpoint. There are other ways, such as joining organizations that you are passionate about and educating the community on issues. Finally, another great way to use your voice is by running for public office and making decisions for our schools, cities and the state.

Although this is my last column, I vow to never stop using the power of my voice. I hope you will join me.

Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.

