Speaking out: Do good with what you can

From a financial perspective, this year has been a bit roller coaster-ish, with inflation, workforce shortages, residual supply chain impacts, stock market volatility, raising interest rates, you name it. It’s messy to try to navigate it all, and sometimes it’s anyone’s guess as to how things will shake out. That said, there are still many people that want to use their money this time of year to help someone else. Whether that’s a lot of money or just a little bit of money, many people want to support others, do good in the world, and help give a hand up. In my opinion, these are the people who make the world go ‘round. Not just for their generosity – although that doesn’t go unnoticed – but for the way they think outside themselves and look to help.

If giving is on your radar this holiday season, thank you. Thank you from all of us working to make sure donated dollars make the biggest impact and stretch the farthest possible.

Beyond the obvious giving of whatever donation size fits, there are two interesting options that may apply to you. First, donating all or a portion of the Required Minimum Distribution from your IRA. This applies only to people who are age 72 and over and can be impactful for the donor and the recipient. For the donor, taking the distribution from one’s IRA is mandatory – and counted as taxable income. That is unless it is donated. Whatever amount is donated to a qualified charity is not taxed up to $100,000. Depending on your personal financial situation, that’s a really big deal. For a nonprofit, it can be a game-changer. What most people may not realize is that, in general, we do not operate in the multi-millions. We operate in the thousands. A donation from an IRA distribution could be a nonprofit’s largest of the year. It could mean the difference between providing care for others and having to cease programming. It’s a big deal.

Secondly, as the North Dakota Legislature completes its organizational session, it’s a great time to remind everyone about the ND state tax credit to qualified endowments. For a minimum donation of $5,000 made to a qualified endowment (psst, Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Dakota is one), the donor receives a tax credit of 40% of the charitable deduction allowed by the IRS up to a maximum credit of $10,000 per year per taxpayer or $20,000 per year per couple filing jointly. Jargon? Yes. Speak to your financial adviser? Yes. Impactful? Without question. This is another way those with means can really step in to support a meaningful cause and also get meaningful benefit themselves. Personally, I’m drawn to endowments because they live on beyond an initial donation. So much good can be done by a nonprofit that has known funds, rather than waiting to see what one-time donations come in. This is what an endowment helps allow.

I get that these donation options don’t apply to everyone, but that’s OK. There’s nothing wrong with having the conversation anyway. In putting this out there, it’s possible that even just one person will make a donation that changes someone else’s life. Maybe it will be to Make-A-Wish North Dakota in support of the 60+ North Dakota kids with critical illnesses for whom we are working to grant wishes right now. Maybe it do good for a different organization’s mission. Either way, it will do good. And good is needed now more than ever.