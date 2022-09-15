Speaking out: Discussions help change our direction

Our Bible reading group gets into some wonderful discussion. We recently discussed my article on “willful blindness.” Members of the group were recounting the differing opinions it generated. I told the group I am glad for comments, even those who are angry. Any kind of dialogue, even contentious, can be a start of a mutual understanding. One letter to the editor suggested I read Pope Benedict’s encyclical on hope, "Spe Salvi." A colleague sent me a link to the encyclical, and I read and shared it with others. I am a political science major with a minor in religion, and I had read many of the authors Pope Benedict quotes in his letter. It is long, 35 pages or so, but I appreciate the full context quotes that help the reader understand the central role hope plays in Pope Benedict’s teachings and those gifted thinkers he generously references.

Hope is a positive emotion, and it is a healthy one. From sports we know that it is better to play hoping to win rather than hoping not to lose. I liked Pope Benedict more for sharing his hope and I appreciated the writer of letter to the editor for sharing his hope also. I began to feel hopeful that the great divide in America can be overcome.

Because we read the scriptures first from the Old Testament and then finish with a reading from the Gospels, our group talked about hope in that context. The Old Testament is full of prophets warning folks to obey or they will suffer the wrath of God. Jesus told stories about a shepherd protecting his sheep, looking for the lost one. The Old Testament 23rd Psalm tells the same story with the Lord as the shepherd. Reading beyond the assigned lectionary we see the Old Testament writers leave the pleasantness of the shepherd metaphor and ask the divine to smite their enemies. That is what is going on today. Republicans trying to beat Democrats and vice-versa.

I asked the group if they had heard of the trim tab idea discussed by Buckminster Fuller. They hadn’t so I shared the great architect’s metaphor: “Think of the Queen Elizabeth -- the whole ship goes by and then comes the rudder. And there’s a tiny thing at the edge of the rudder called a trim tab. It’s a miniature rudder. Just moving the little trim tab builds a low pressure that pulls the rudder around. Takes almost no effort at all. So, I said that the little individual can be a trim tab. Society thinks it’s going right by you, that it’s left you altogether. But if you’re doing dynamic things mentally, the fact is that you can just put your foot out like that and the whole big ship of state is going to go.”

Our reading group concluded that Jesus’s teaching about the nature of God, and the power of loving your enemies was perhaps the most significant trim tab in human history. We named people who changed our lives by the simple example of how they lived.

In North Dakota politics, Cara Mund as a political independent, represents a potential trim tab that could create change. The NPL was a trim tab creating state enterprises. Gov. Art Link was a trim tab for protecting the land. Judge Bruce Van Sickle, with the brilliant legal work of Sarah Vogel, served as a trim tab, reigning in government wrongdoing to farmers.

Sharing what you hope for with people of different views could be a trim tab creating positive change. Would you like to try it?