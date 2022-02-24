Speaking out: Discussing belief systems

Individual human thinking occurs within belief systems that influence, and in some cases, control it. It is very hard for an individual to identify the influences of belief systems on the workings of their own mind.

The Rev. Richard Rohr teaches about this phenomenon and suggests the thinker must “empty” the mind of those influences to see reality clearly. Writing in 1859, John Stuart Mill ("On Liberty") said, “However unwillingly a person who has a strong opinion may admit the possibility that his opinion may be false, he ought to be moved by the consideration that however true it may be, if it is not fully, frequently, and fearlessly discussed, it will be held as a dead dogma, not a living truth.” (William Ebenstein’s “Great Political Thinkers Plato to the Present,” Page 581).

Rohr and John Stuart Mill are advocates for discovering “living truth” and through their writing and teaching have sought to free people from the harmful enforcement of “dead dogmas.”

For simplicity purposes, let’s look at three belief systems currently influencing American’s thinking: government, economics and religion.

For Americans, government and economic belief systems had the same birth year. In 1776, Thomas Jefferson, writing the Declaration of Independence, referred to “self-evident truths.” He declared that all people are created equal and that governments exist by the consent of and for the benefit of the governed.

The same year, Adam Smith wrote “The Wealth of Nations.” The editor of my edition of that book, C.J. Bulloch, a professor of economics at Harvard University, wrote. “'The Wealth of Nations' is far more than a work of economic theory, however. In this work Smith presents a powerful blueprint for a stable and peaceful society which rests upon a hard-headed and realistic assessment of humans and their natures.”

Smith’s intent, as a moral philosopher, was to create a system for the exchange of goods and services that was more equitable for both the producer of the good or service and the consumer. He discusses the idea of a fair wage for workers and a fair return on capital for investors.

A major contributor of the American religious belief system was Jesus of Nazareth. Writers in the Bible quote Jesus, “I am way, the truth, and the life." Jesus took on the “dead dogmas” of his time, which included the political realities of the Roman Empire, the Roman government-supported high priest and the Hebrew practices of sacrifices as rituals pleasing to God.

Notice what all three thought leaders did in their own venue. Jefferson declared the government should serve people, Smith declared the economic system should fairly benefit the producer and consumer, and Jesus declared God is love and cares for people.

Those thought leaders faced violent resistance to what they promoted as a living truth, from the powers that profited from the established dogmas of their time. Those living truth ideas meet resistance today. Autocratic rulers don’t like gaining the consent of the governed and are trying to restrict voting. Monopolists don’t like free trade and use governments to restrict it, and religious rulers don’t appreciate a loving God, if that idea strips them of their control and revenues from the belief system.

John Stuart Mill and Rohr would likely agree to a potential solution to the divided thinking that is destroying domestic tranquility. In government, economics and religion, Americans should fearlessly discuss the influences of living truths versus dead dogmas on individual and group thinking. And accept the rational human mind as the mediator of the debates. It is the best medicine for a fractured country.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

