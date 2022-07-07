Speaking Out: Disconnect from your digital addiction

When I settled into my office last year, I was so excited about the setup -- a laptop connected to two monitors meant three screens I could be active on. I placed a phone stand in between two of the screens for quick access, and I wore my smart watch every day so that I would not miss a notification.

Last month at a conference, I attended a session on increasing well-being by “disconnecting from the hyperconnected world.” The focus was on adverse effects technology has on professional well-being, including negative impacts on work product and potential ethical violations. Not only did the key points pertain to my career, but they also made me reflect on the adverse effects to my personal life.

The speaker encouraged us to reflect on how technology-dependent we are. She pointed out how people who experience phantom vibrations, the perception a device vibrated when it actually didn’t, really need to set boundaries. My ears perked up.

I experience phantom vibrations daily. After pondering how I got to this point, I attribute much of this dependency to my generation’s need for an immediate response. Because we are all so technology-dependent, we expect an immediate answer to our call, response to our text message, and reaction to our social media post. Because of the expectations, I am always checking my phone, responding to emails and scrolling through social media channels.

We’ve all heard the stereotypical complaint about how “people your age are so addicted to their phone,” but I really thought nothing of my dependency to technology until this conference. The speaker’s message of a digital addiction rang true in my life, and it was clear I needed to set some boundaries.

I ditched my smartwatch. It was nothing more than another way for me to immediately see text messages and social media notifications. I could not fight the urge to glance at the notification no matter what conversation I was in or what I was doing. My plan is to ease back into wearing my smart watch but limiting the notifications it receives.

I also eliminated one of the screens at work and am now down to two monitors. The third screen had my email inbox open at all times. As an email would come in, I would read, respond and sort into a subfolder. Now, I eliminated the constant access and immediate response rate. I check my inbox throughout the day, and I am more mindful about responding.

I am also scheduling my time in blocks. If I need to spend an hour reading and researching, I turn my phone on “do not disturb” and set it face down or in my drawer. If and when I need a break from work, I give a scroll through my social media apps so that I can still feel connected throughout the day.

Finally, I am trying to cultivate a slower-paced culture within my life. The majority of messages are not urgent, and notifications on devices can wait until in-person conversations are over. I am cognizant of working outside of traditional “business hours” and never want others to feel like I am asking them to break their work time boundaries. This might mean putting a send-delay on emails if I am working late into the evening.

Many of us are technology-dependent, but that does not mean we should succumb to digital addiction. A balance is out there for us to maintain.