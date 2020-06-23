Speaking out: Different leaders reach similar conclusions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

True leaders shine during times of crisis.

When things seem at their worst, we often find hope and promise, compassion and direction, from those in leadership roles.

Today, things seem close to their worst. As if COVID-19 wasn’t enough, our country is being torn apart by racial injustice.

In homogenous North Dakota, it can be difficult to understand that injustice, or even to believe that it exists. We don’t have the frame of reference, as Carson Wentz noted recently, to know what it’s like to be a minority in America.

But we can learn from the words of leaders -- Republican, Democrat, Catholic, protestant and those in between. Despite vast ideological differences, their words can be remarkably similar.

Even more remarkably, read with open minds, they unite us during the most divisive of times.

Consider these statements made in response to the protests from seven significantly diverse leaders:

Former President George W. Bush: