Speaking out: Different leaders reach similar conclusions

True leaders shine during times of crisis.
When things seem at their worst, we often find hope and promise, compassion and direction, from those in leadership roles.
Today, things seem close to their worst. As if COVID-19 wasn’t enough, our country is being torn apart by racial injustice.
In homogenous North Dakota, it can be difficult to understand that injustice, or even to believe that it exists. We don’t have the frame of reference, as Carson Wentz noted recently, to know what it’s like to be a minority in America.
But we can learn from the words of leaders -- Republican, Democrat, Catholic, protestant and those in between. Despite vast ideological differences, their words can be remarkably similar.
Even more remarkably, read with open minds, they unite us during the most divisive of times.
Consider these statements made in response to the protests from seven significantly diverse leaders:
Former President George W. Bush:
“It remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African-American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country. America’s greatest challenge has long been to unite people of very different backgrounds into a single nation of justice and opportunity. The doctrine and habits of racial superiority, which once nearly split our country, still threaten our Union. The answers to American problems are found by living up to American ideals — to the fundamental truth that all human beings are created equal and endowed by God with certain rights.”
Pope Francis:
“We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.”
Former President Jimmy Carter:
“Our hearts are with the victims’ families and all who feel hopeless in the face of pervasive racial discrimination and outright cruelty. We all must shine a spotlight on the immorality of racial discrimination. But violence, whether spontaneous or consciously incited, is not a solution. I know all too well the impact of segregation and injustice to African Americans. We need a government as good as its people, and we are better than this.”
Rev. Elizabeth Easton, presiding bishop, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America:
“I have heard it said that slavery ended with the Civil War. Why don’t people of color “just get over it.” Here is the question we need to ask, ‘How do you get over something that isn’t over?’ Continued peaceful protests, vigils and demonstrations are not only legitimate but essential to move this country and this church to honest and deep self-examination. Just as the body of Christ is COVID positive, so is the body of Christ infected with racism and white supremacy. We cannot turn away from this truth. To deny it is dishonest and dangerous.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.:
“For millions and millions of outraged Americans, these tragedies do not appear as isolated incidents, but as the latest disturbing chapters in our long, unfinished American struggle to ensure that equal justice under law is not conditional on the color of one’s skin.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee:
“I think there is almost a unanimous view that what happened to Mr. Floyd was brutal, was unnecessary, should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law ... This happens way too much. We’ve got to get to the bottom of that because there is a real disconnect. ... When I hear ‘the cops are coming,’ that is reassuring to me. A lot of people, when they hear ‘the cops are coming’ — that is not reassuring. And that is what we have to fix.”
Former President Barack Obama:
“But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park. Let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves.”
There are vast differences among these leaders. They all have different frames of reference based on their personal experiences. They all have different political and ideological positions. They all have different experiences and connections in their leadership backgrounds.
And yet they have come to very similar conclusions on the need to bring an end to systemic racial injustice.
It they can all agree on the problem, can it be so hard to find a solution?
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!