A number of years ago I discovered articles by Clayton Christensen, a professor of business at Harvard. I wanted to tell you what I had learned from his writings and when I looked him up, I found that he had died. I was saddened by the loss because I understood his teachings about how economies work and what makes organizations sustainable. I have my own lifetime of observation on those two subjects and would have loved to compare notes with Clayton. I am not attributing any of the rest of this opinion to Christensen’s writing and teaching. If you have a chance to read his work you will find Clayton touched on some of the same subjects.

I have dealt with government regulations and banks for the last 40-plus years. I understand how to conduct an honest feasibility study of a potential enterprise and I understand the lender necessity of equity, cash flow, talent, market share, and understanding competition. I have seen banks make loans on false premises and really regret their decision. I have seen entrepreneurs take their own lives and others go to jail. I have made mistakes myself and am still struggling to learn from them. Most of the mistakes I regret are not sharing my understanding of the limits to a market opportunity with those who may have been exaggerating that opportunity for personal gain.

I understood the housing bubble and the banking practices that led to it, as a scam. Banks were making loans to people who could not actually afford to make the necessary payments. Banks convinced themselves that with loan guarantees and rapid appreciation they could package those loans, sell them and make money on the transaction rather than the loan. That was not an honest loan in the first place.

I saw the promotion of raising ostriches and emus, Jerusalem artichokes, and pelleting North Dakota alfalfa for racehorses in Kentucky. In all these schemes the money is made from the sale of the seed, or the breeding stock, or the packing, or the manufacturing equipment, not from the sale of the final product to the end customer. That final sale of a product or service by one human being to another human being on a fair exchange price to both the seller and buyer is what makes capitalism work.

I agree with Clayton Christensen that capitalism requires an honesty ethic in society. Government regulation and policing is not an effective substitute. Ask the Russian people why there are oligarchs with $100 million yachts ported around the world. Ask the American people the same question about wealthy Americans.

Historically that honesty ethic was rooted in religion. Telling the truth is one of the Ten Commandments. Unfortunately, religion in the world today is not seen as a baston for truth telling. Neither is American politics. Christensen taught business, not government, but I would extend his belief about capitalism to democracy. I do not think democracy can survive without an honesty ethic in our society. Former President Donald Trump may be indicted in New York. The American people have watched the public and private life of this man as if he were some character in a soap opera. At the heart of the New York case is Trump’s intended deception about his alleged encounter with Stormy Daniels. He apparently tried to treat his hush money payments as a deductible legal business expense.

We, the American public, need to seek and tell each other the truth. It may start with trying a former president for lying.