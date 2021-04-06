Speaking out: Deliberation needed with any new rec center plans

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department recently sent out a survey regarding a potential recreational complex. I’m sure many readers remember that a measure to help pay for a new complex failed at the ballot last summer.

We talk a lot about how to make our local community a place where people want to live and work. Accessible recreational opportunities are a part of that. In many ways, a new recreational center could be a great way to invest in our community.

There is no doubt that the past vote on the recreation center faced headwinds from the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. But on top of poor timing, I think there are a lot of other issues that need to be addressed before any proposal goes before the voters again.

It’s unclear to me from the publicly available documents how it was determined what the demand was for additional activity space. I’m sure many people have their own guesses on what additional space might be necessary, but that needs to be complemented with actual data on utilization of current facilities.