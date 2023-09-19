The part of the country we live in is the Midwest. It is described and defined by South Dakota historian Jon Lauck in his book “The Good Country, A History of the American Midwest 1800-1900.” As Lauck describes Midwesterners from that era, they were abolitionists who thought slavery was wrong. My great-great-uncle Jeremiah Patrie was one of them. He lost his life at the Battle in Pittsburg, Tennessee, fighting for the Union with the Iowa Infantry. The current divide in this country began before the Civil War. The argument for slavery by the Southern states was economic, based on the supremacy of whites and the rights to own people as property. The argument against slavery by the Midwestern and northern states was that it was morally wrong.

Lauck chronicles how the Midwest praised poets and scholars and public speakers. The churches started colleges that became state universities. Education, music, and the arts were highly valued. There were literary guilds and libraries. The Midwest was a place where the moral center of society could be debated with intelligence.

Jon Meacham, in his book “The Soul of America-the Battle for Our Better Angeles” writes how American presidents sought the moral center in their speech and in their actions. Brilliant presidents who could write and think. They had a moral compass and the courage to follow it. It was Lincoln who used the phrase, “In search of our better Angels” but Meacham quotes similar language from numerous presidents from George Washington on. These were not frivolous or self-centered egotists but morally anchored men.

The people holding the moral center of American philosophy battle religious bigotry. The moral center believes Americans have the freedom to worship as they please and are equally free from religion. In North Dakota there are religious groups seeking to enshrine their belief on human sexuality into law. A coalition representing the moral center, which also includes faith-based organizations, is resisting. North Dakota is in a battle for the definition of morality.

Donald Trump imposed a ban on Muslims traveling to the United States. Jewish rabbis in New York protested at airports. Catholic priests and Catholic nuns and Jewish rabbis walked arm and arm with the Baptist preacher, Martin Luther King. Dietrich Bonhoffer, a German Lutheran pastor, was killed by the Nazis for defending Jews. John Shelby Spong, an Episcopal bishop, wrote boldly about the misinterpretation of teachings of Jesus, by Christians. These leaders rose above their own religious organizations in support of a moral cause.

Adam Smith, a moral philosopher, wrote, “The Wealth of Nations in 1776. England at that time was a monarchy. America became a test for capitalism in a democracy. American politics since then has evolved into is a game played by the wealthy. With their dollars, the wealthy manufacture an image as champions of the common person, and wear clothes to look like working people. So frequent is this practice, common people have come to believe all politicians are not real people but actors wearing props. Those actors cannot speak from the moral center.

The moral center of American philosophy includes honesty, respect, fairness, authenticity and human compassion. Jerimiah Patrie gave his life for those values. The current defenders are people of all religious and political belief systems, of all occupations, of all ethnicities, of all economic statuses, and all geographies. Moral center values are defended in the court rooms and the voting booths of America. The moral center provides the compass we follow to save our democracy. If we stick to our moral center, we will save America.