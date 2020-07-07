Speaking out: Death, taxes are still life's 2 certainties

So, even though my death is a certainty at some point and time, I am not rushing to meet it. To some of the old people who are choosing to not wear face masks because “we are going to die sometime anyway”: With that kind of attitude, I am surprised that I do not see you playing in the street on Bismarck Expressway.

While death is a certainty, so is taxes. I read, with much interest, the article in The Bismarck Tribune about the purchase of two 15-acre parcels of land by the Bismarck School Board to ultimately erect two new elementary schools -- one parcel of land in northwest Bismarck at a cost of $1.16 million and the second parcel in northeast Bismarck at a cost of $1.14 million. In addition, the cost to build these two schools is estimated to be around $11 million each. The article also states that the cost to purchase these parcels of land will come out of existing funds. Just how much surplus funds does the Bismarck School Board have in their coffers? I do not mind paying my share of taxes, but there should not be surpluses.

These schools may be needed because the city is expanding in that direction, but remember that not too long ago, this same school board wanted to close Roosevelt and Highland Acres because of shrinking enrollment. So, is the future plan to close more schools in south and central Bismarck and only build and expand those on the north side of the city? So, is BHS the next school on the chopping block? I also think that the timing of this purchase is ill-advised because we do not even know if schools will reopen this fall. At this rate, taxes are not only a certainty, they’re also demanded and required.

Bob Cartledge was born and raised in Bismarck and lived here most of his life. He is retired after working close to 30 years for the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where he supervised the Treatment Unit. He was recently a member of the city’s Special Assessment Task Force. He and his wife were therapeutic foster parents for over 20 years with Path of North Dakota. He is an avid hunter, especially upland birds, and a part-time blogger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0