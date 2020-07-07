Speaking out: Death, taxes are still life's 2 certainties

Speaking out: Death, taxes are still life's 2 certainties

{{featured_button_text}}

Benjamin Franklin reportedly once said that the only thing in life that was certain was death and taxes. There are probably other circumstances in life that you could add to the list of certainties, but for now I will deal with these two.

Due to recent events, in which politicians are choosing the direction they wish to follow to “restart” or “reopen” the economy rather than continue to attempt to “slow the spread” of this pandemic, the number of people testing positive and the number of people dying is also continuing to rise. Our society has decided that the economy is more important than the deaths of a few people.

According to the news, the youth of our country are more concerned about partying at the beaches or at the bars, and I recently heard a young man state that “who cares, it’s just a bunch of old people who are dying.” “I am not worried about catching COVID-19 because it is just as bad as the flu and the flu kills the same number of people every year.” “So, what is the big deal?” There is not much I can say that is not driven by circumstance. If I were in my 20s and not my 70s, I might feel the same way.

The president has continually downplayed the seriousness of this pandemic and repeatedly stated that it will soon be over. This while, all along, the numbers have continued to climb. There have even been cases in which states have altered statistical numbers to justify their push to loosen sanctions and allow people to return to normal behavior. All I know is that, due to my age, I remain mostly removed from society and my life has not returned to anything approaching “normal.”

So, even though my death is a certainty at some point and time, I am not rushing to meet it. To some of the old people who are choosing to not wear face masks because “we are going to die sometime anyway”: With that kind of attitude, I am surprised that I do not see you playing in the street on Bismarck Expressway.

While death is a certainty, so is taxes. I read, with much interest, the article in The Bismarck Tribune about the purchase of two 15-acre parcels of land by the Bismarck School Board to ultimately erect two new elementary schools -- one parcel of land in northwest Bismarck at a cost of $1.16 million and the second parcel in northeast Bismarck at a cost of $1.14 million. In addition, the cost to build these two schools is estimated to be around $11 million each. The article also states that the cost to purchase these parcels of land will come out of existing funds. Just how much surplus funds does the Bismarck School Board have in their coffers? I do not mind paying my share of taxes, but there should not be surpluses.

These schools may be needed because the city is expanding in that direction, but remember that not too long ago, this same school board wanted to close Roosevelt and Highland Acres because of shrinking enrollment. So, is the future plan to close more schools in south and central Bismarck and only build and expand those on the north side of the city? So, is BHS the next school on the chopping block? I also think that the timing of this purchase is ill-advised because we do not even know if schools will reopen this fall. At this rate, taxes are not only a certainty, they’re also demanded and required.

Bob Cartledge

Bob Cartledge

Bob Cartledge was born and raised in Bismarck and lived here most of his life. He is retired after working close to 30 years for the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where he supervised the Treatment Unit. He was recently a member of the city’s Special Assessment Task Force. He and his wife were therapeutic foster parents for over 20 years with Path of North Dakota. He is an avid hunter, especially upland birds, and a part-time blogger.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed
Columnists

Commentary: DC statehood bill is constitutionally dubious and pragmatically flawed

  • Updated

"DC should be a state. Pass it on." That's the message supporters of D.C. statehood pushed on social media late last week as the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to vote on D.C. statehood. And on June 26, for the first time in our nation's history, the majority-Democrat U.S. House of Representatives passed along party lines (save for a lone defection) a bill that would create the ...

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it
Columnists

Commentary: Your college may ask you to sign a waiver for harm inflicted by COVID-19. Don't do it

When it comes to COVID-19, a college campus is like a cruise ship, a cinema multiplex and a restaurant all rolled into one. Yet many U.S. institutions of higher education are forging ahead with on-campus, in-person classes and activities for fall terms, making campuses likely hotbeds of illness. Some students, faculty and staff will likely have permanent damage. Some will probably die. College ...

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask
Columnists

Commentary: Trump could earn the tiniest bit of end-of-term redemption by simply putting on a mask

Donald Trump is responsible for a fair amount of badness in the 3 { years he's served as president of the United States: Dismantling and denigrating American institutions, encouraging white supremacy, locking up immigrant children, asking a foreign government to interfere with an American election, lying 5 million times. And those are just a few things off the top of my head. And while it's ...

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely
Columnists

Commentary: Is Trump thinking about quitting the 2020 race? He's an egomaniac so it's not likely

  • Updated

The story surfaced like one of those trial balloons we're used to seeing out of political offices and campaigns - Republican insiders telling Fox News that President Donald Trump is grumpy about his reelection prospects and might quit the campaign if his poll numbers don't improve. Let him. But don't count on it. The campaign rejected the notion, calling it the "granddaddy of fake news." The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News