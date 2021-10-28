Speaking out: Cybersecurity essential as technology improves

What was science fiction a couple of decades ago really isn’t that far away.

The world has become more connected through technology, and with that connection comes added risk of cyberthreats.

The state of North Dakota network received over 2.1 billion cyberattacks in 2020, according to legislative testimony earlier this year. These numbers have increased notably over the past several years and are likely to continue to climb. Nationally, the FBI director told Congress that the volume of ransomware payments has tripled over the past year.

Investing in security is expensive, but so is skimping on it. IBM estimated the average cost of a data breach at around $4 million globally. For smaller businesses, the costs can still range into the tens of thousands of dollars. Insuring against damages is expensive, too. Cyber insurance premiums rose by an average of 25% in the second quarter of 2021.

The threats aren’t limited to particular industries. Health care providers in the region have been targeted, and companies facing supply chain woes have also been open to attacks. Energy networks and food suppliers have been victims of ransomware this year as well.

More people have relied on internet connection during the past year and a half than ever before. Trends in online education and employment have accelerated. More of the developing world is gaining internet access. The World Bank has projected yearly total internet traffic will increase by 50% from 2020 to 2022.

The underlying technology also is improving. We now have access to smart watches, smart doorbells, smart just-about-anything. But with the added convenience comes added risk. End users are the most frequent targets of cyberattacks.

The state of North Dakota has been proactive in its approach to cybersecurity. The Legislature has invested significantly in it over the past several years. Beginning in 2019, the North Dakota Information Technology Department has been responsible for the cybersecurity of public entities across the state, helping to consolidate resources and coordinate processes. State Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley has said the total network mirrors the size of a Fortune 30 company.

Education also is an important part of boosting cybersecurity efforts. Like many high-skill professions, there are training and workforce shortages. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates openings for information security analysts will increase by 33% by 2030 -- four times the rate of the average occupation. And these are jobs with median pay of over six figures.

Our state and local institutions have been doing their part to address the training needs. Several higher education institutions in the state have degree programs dedicated to cybersecurity. The K-12 system has programs designed to encourage interest in the field and broaden awareness of different cyberthreats.

The way we approach education in training should be nimble and forward-looking. Technical skills need to be updated on a continuous basis to stay relevant. Educators and companies are right to promote an attitude of lifelong learning. Front-loading it in formal education can only go so far.

The development of new technologies has the capability to dramatically improve lives. Security against cyberthreats will be a crucial part of that progress.

After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.

