Speaking out: Cut yourself some slack

There’s no shortage of takes on the Great Resignation, the COVID-era trend of workers quitting jobs they no longer want and being selective about which new jobs they choose. The disruptions of the COVID era were so profound that many have reexamined their values and priorities, in turn fueling the Great Resignation. While “nobody wants to work” has become a common refrain among those who misunderstand the Great Resignation, the truth is that many people are now unwilling to be pulled away from home to work under poor working conditions for low wages.

The saying that “nobody wants to work” also obscures that many people still work too much. I have no doubt that there are some folks in our community who ought to work more or harder. True slackers exist. However, when I look at my own local friends, colleagues and acquaintances, I see many people who would benefit from working less or reducing the busy tempo of their lives. So many people allocate every hour of every day to some task, leaving little time for rest, reflection and recalibration.

Like many people around me, I spent years burning myself out. While some people are burned out at their main jobs, my own problem was giving too much free labor toward organizations and advocacy efforts. Some of my collaborators treated me like an endlessly exploitable resource, and I allowed them to. Failing to say "no" to excessive expectations is damaging whether it happens while working, volunteering or even dealing with overly demanding family members. The demands to be instantaneously and continuously available for online messaging and interacting on social media can be a problem too.

A lot of North Dakotans are hard-working people, and that’s admirable. However, being a reliable person with a great work ethic should never require overwork to the point of self-harm. It can be difficult for some of us to draw these distinctions, especially when our validation comes from others seeing us as useful. Sometimes it’s easier to draw these distinctions when, after a period of not being as useful, we’re ignored or even discarded by those who were only interested in our usefulness. It can be a good lesson as to who embraces our full humanity and who merely sees us as a disposable tool.

I would never advocate that folks should disengage from our community or from the challenges of our era. This is not a call to bury heads in the sand. Instead, it is a call to understand that humans (including you!) are built for moderation and balance. “Grind culture” is often toxic and divorced from the blend of rest, family and community, work, creativity, spontaneity and mindful presence that is core to human thriving. There are a lot of people who don’t even know who they are, never having the time to consider the question.

It's not frivolous to meaningfully enjoy and explore one’s miraculous existence as a human being. Take it from me, a recovering achievement junkie: You are valid even when you’re unable to be “useful.” You are valid even when you are not “keeping up with the Joneses.” You are valid even when you can’t pull off “Pinterest parenting.” You deserve moments of quiet contemplation instead of endlessly multitasking. You deserve eight hours of sleep, not merely six. You deserve reasonable expectations as a parent, where you’re able to prioritize being present and loving and teaching your children about life – instead of collapsing under the weight of impossible standards.

As we look toward the continued ecological, economic and political instability we can expect in the years to come, we’re going to need to be intact to face it all. Plus, we also deserve to find meaning and enjoy life, even in difficult times. Building our resilience and capacity for coping will not come from running ourselves ragged.

If you’re prone to overwork, cut yourself some slack. You deserve it.