Speaking out: Critical race theory not an either/or choice

Until fairly recently, discussions about critical race theory were more likely to be found in academic journals than the opinion page of The Bismarck Tribune. But as Republican governors and legislators across the country attempt to control how issues of race are handled in public schools and universities, it has become the latest battle line in the culture wars.

Critical race theory has been around for decades. It grew out of a movement known as critical legal studies which originated in a handful of law schools in the mid-1970s. Some legal scholars believed the victories of the Civil Rights era were more about improving the image of white people than benefiting Black people, so they began to formulate a theory of the law based on systemic racism.

Broadly and somewhat simplistically defined, critical race theory is the idea that racism is a fundamental feature of American history, society and government. The theory has been applied in numerous disciplines, but many of its core ideas are animated by the historical claim that the American system was designed to benefit white people at the expense of people of color.