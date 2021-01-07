Speaking out: COVID-19 death trend improved mid-December to early January

In my October and December columns, I shared statistics regarding statewide COVID-19 deaths and made predictions about deaths to come. In today’s column, I’ll revisit COVID death trends with some good news and additional data. I’ll first review potential explanations for an improvement in North Dakota’s COVID death trends. Next, I’ll show how much our COVID death trend improved from mid-December to early January. Finally, I’ll highlight a key lesson to bring with us into our struggle against COVID in 2021.
On Nov. 14, mask use became required in indoor business and public settings due to ND State Health Officer Order No. 2020-08. One month later, we began our ongoing COVID vaccinations of long-term care residents, first responders, at-risk health care workers, and others over time.
In this same general period, we celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holiday traditions. We’ve seemingly avoided a Thanksgiving-related COVID surge. Perhaps North Dakota households mingled no more than unusual that holiday. Furthermore, it seems we may have generally laid low, at least early in the holiday season. We may not know for one or more weeks if New Year’s parties will cause a COVID surge. Nevertheless, it seems that a “holiday slowdown” of COVID deaths is underway.
Given that many events were largely co-occurring -- the statewide mask order, our first COVID vaccinations, breaks from school and work, some snowfall, other potential behavior changes -- it’s difficult to credit any one factor in reducing COVID deaths in North Dakota. We may not know which factors were the most lifesaving, but our trajectory of COVID deaths was disrupted for the better.
See Figures A and B at tinyURL.com/ND-COVID-update to see our prior trajectory of COVID deaths compared with actual COVID deaths in North Dakota. I based the trajectory on my statistical model from my December column. Figure A shows how our COVID deaths have increased over time. Figure B shows how these COVID deaths have increased exponentially. Both figures show that we flattened the curve of COVID deaths in mid-December to early January.
On our prior trajectory, we were heading toward 1,554 COVID deaths statewide by Jan. 5. However, deaths totaled only 1,329 on Jan. 5. Thus, from mid-December to early January, we avoided roughly 225 COVID deaths. Of course, this outcome is bittersweet. A total of 177 North Dakotans died with COVID in this period.
Ultimately, both of our COVID death disruptions -- the summer lull and the holiday slowdown -- align closely with changes in our behavior. During the summer lull, we successfully socially distanced, and great weather helped with the behavior change. During the holiday slowdown, the statewide mask order and the first COVID vaccinations may have already prevented some COVID deaths. It’s also likely that a slowing of work and school life (and some snowfall) reduced novel coronavirus transmission in our communities.
Given the evidence, nobody should doubt whether our behavior makes a difference in the fight against COVID. Staying home, enjoying the outdoors, socially distancing, wearing masks, and distributing vaccines are behaviors that reduce the spread of COVID. The key to combating COVID in 2021 is to keep up behaviors that are already saving lives.
There is light at the end of the tunnel. As more and more North Dakotans receive COVID vaccines, we know that our most vulnerable will become better protected. We won’t have to change our lifestyles forever, but we do need to dig deep for now. We need to find the will to keep our vulnerable neighbors alive and see them through to vaccination in coming months.
It’s the only way to bury fewer of us today.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com