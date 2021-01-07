Speaking out: COVID-19 death trend improved mid-December to early January

In my October and December columns, I shared statistics regarding statewide COVID-19 deaths and made predictions about deaths to come. In today’s column, I’ll revisit COVID death trends with some good news and additional data. I’ll first review potential explanations for an improvement in North Dakota’s COVID death trends. Next, I’ll show how much our COVID death trend improved from mid-December to early January. Finally, I’ll highlight a key lesson to bring with us into our struggle against COVID in 2021.

On Nov. 14, mask use became required in indoor business and public settings due to ND State Health Officer Order No. 2020-08. One month later, we began our ongoing COVID vaccinations of long-term care residents, first responders, at-risk health care workers, and others over time.

In this same general period, we celebrated Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other holiday traditions. We’ve seemingly avoided a Thanksgiving-related COVID surge. Perhaps North Dakota households mingled no more than unusual that holiday. Furthermore, it seems we may have generally laid low, at least early in the holiday season. We may not know for one or more weeks if New Year’s parties will cause a COVID surge. Nevertheless, it seems that a “holiday slowdown” of COVID deaths is underway.