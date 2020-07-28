Speaking out: Court should side with MHA Nation on riverbed minerals

Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed the solicitor general’s opinion and callously claimed it creates “an opportunity for (the state) to collaborate with the tribe.” The governor made that remark on a radio program, so it’s hard to know whether he managed to keep a straight face. The governor might find it difficult to start a discussion with the MHA Nation, as the tribes have wisely decided to collaborate with their lawyers instead.

The outcome of a lawsuit is always hard to predict, especially in the realm of federal American Indian law. After two centuries of shifting legal doctrines and conflicting court precedents, it is among the most unsettled areas of American jurisprudence.

Depending on how the case progresses, the MHA Nation certainly could lose. Under what’s known as the Equal Footing Doctrine, courts start with a presumption that states own the land beneath navigable waters. This column does not allow for a thorough discussion of that complicated issue. Suffice it to say, U.S. Supreme Court precedent will make it difficult, though not impossible, for the MHA Nation to prevail if the case ultimately is decided based on the Equal Footing Doctrine alone.