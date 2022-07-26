Speaking out: Controlling what we can control

There has been both joy and anger around the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent reversal of Roe vs. Wade, no longer guaranteeing a constitutional right to an abortion. In those expressions of joy and anger, it’s clear that minds are firmly planted in either camp. No one’s curbside protest or Facebook monologue is converting others to their line of thinking, or really even helping others understand their point of view. It’s mostly just noise, rallying people who think alike, alienating those who think differently.

As I’ve sat on the news -- and really how I’ve viewed this issue for as long as I’ve been aware of it -- I’m reminded that there are only nine people in this country who have control over the national legality or illegality of abortion. And I’m not one of them.

Whether abortion is constitutionally legal or not is out of my hands. I have to accept that in order to avoid futile conversations and efforts that make me believe otherwise.

That is not to say that my awareness of and interest in this issue is moot. Rather it is to say that my attention and efforts are better placed in areas I can control, influence or support.

For instance, I could start by better understanding why someone doesn’t want to be pregnant and/or raise a child in the first place. Is it an age barrier, a financial struggle, a career conflict, a matter of safety, a mental/emotional/physical health issue, or something beyond that?

Then, I would be wise to ask why those problems exist. A small sample of questions are: What does it really look like to be pregnant at 14, 25, 35 or 50? Why is it so hard for young mothers to finish high school and/or college? Why is raising a child so expensive? Why are there more roadblocks for mothers to have flourishing careers than fathers? Why is rape and/or sexual abuse still so common in our culture, let alone the entire world? What is the mental health result of a pregnancy from rape or incest? Why would someone choose abortion versus adoption? Why don’t mothers of all ages have better educational, financial and emotionally supportive options available to them?

The answers to these questions will lead to more granular questions and eventually, hopefully paint the picture of what’s really at the heart of choosing or not choosing an abortion. From that level of understanding, I can then assess where I can help. What skills, talents, resources or perspectives do I have that can alleviate or solve these problems? What can I actually control or influence?

On a very small scale, options might include volunteering to serve meals at the many facilities we have in town so families have nutritious food options, donating unused/unneeded kids clothing so back-to-school shopping isn’t so overwhelming, providing free babysitting for a mother who could use the mental health break and emotional lifeline, being patient with a coworker returning from maternity leave or raising young children. These options are all free.

On a larger scale, if I ran a business, I could look at my maternity leave policy and consider the impact it has on my employees beyond any short-term financial implication. With financial resources I could donate to a counseling service, whether it helps the mother, the child, the parental unit as a whole, etc. I if am in the legal profession, I could do pro bono work with custody rights or child support or adoption. If I am in education, I could assess what my school or district or university environment is for young mothers and look for ways to improve gaps.

As unpopular as this view may be in today’s times, I think that ultimately everyone wants to help women who are pregnant. Where we diverge -- and diverge quickly -- is what we mean by help, what we think will help, and how that help should be delivered. In many ways, that divergence is good because not all women need the same help. But help is most definitely needed.

As the old saying goes, it takes a village. But that village can’t just be theoretical or wishful thinking or vitriolic. It has to be tangible and accessible and active and welcoming. Controlling what we can control and inserting our passions where they can make a difference is the only logical thing to do. The rest is just noise.