Speaking out: Contraception is health care

You may be wondering how, given the Affordable Care Act, the NDPERS Sanford Health Plan doesn’t fully cover contraception (which would require no patient co-pay at all). That’s because “grandfathered” plans are not subject to the requirement of full coverage for prescribed contraceptives.

Interestingly, the rationale behind the change in coverage for hormonal contraception is that it’s simply better business for Sanford. The change also has no negative financial impact for the state or insured workers and their dependents. The folks at Sanford Health Plan realized it was more costly for staff to spend so much time looking for reasons to deny coverage than it was to simply cover these meds as prescribed with no fuss. As a result, Sanford informed the NDPERS Board that it favored a commonsense change. In turn, NDPERS trustees embraced the change as recommended by Sanford.