I saw a man at the North Dakota State Fair wearing a T-shirt that said, “Trump hates the same people I do.” There is a political expression that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. A common enemy or threat such as the saber tooth tiger was likely the first cause of human cooperation. Even dominant political parties raise money from contributors by raising the specter of the defeated tiny minority coming back in power. Donald Trump used his indictment as a fundraising opportunity. He was charged with falsely reporting business transactions. He frequently tells his audiences, "They hate me, but they will be coming after you next."

Hate has long been the organizing principle behind the Ku Klux Klan, America’s long standing terrorist organization. It was the organizing principle behind the Jan. 6 insurrection that inspired violence, beatings of the Capitol Police, and defecation on the walls and floors of the nation’s Capitol. Even some passages of the Bible portray the Divine as jealous and full of hate for the disobedient or the enemies of the Divine’s chosen people. One of the plagues attributed to the Divine that caused the Pharoah to release the Hebrew slaves, was the death of Egyptian children.

Beneficiaries of the status quo teach people to “hate” reformers. And often reformers return that hate. Political and religious wars are founded on teaching large numbers of people to “hate” the other “enemy” and in the case of the American Civil war, turning families against each other.

America is experiencing these powerful feelings benignly described as “deep polarization.” This polarization is being fueled by fear and hate and results in violence. I could list examples from the daily news, but you already are sickened by them.

The search for the antidote for hate has been frustrating. There is a role for hate crime legislation, gun control, law enforcement training, teaching honest history, cultural awareness training, and faith-based institutions acting together. In my view those remedies are important and should be used fully, but by themselves are not enough. Martin Luther King said, “returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Sometimes we add too much meaning to the word love and think we will never be capable of it. Jesus asked Peter “Simon, son of John, do you love me?” Peter said, “you know that I love you” Jesus replied, “feed my sheep.” Jesus was loved by the disciples, most of them were martyred in his name. But the test of that love was what they did to feed his sheep.

We also have that opportunity to express the good that is already in us, on either side of the polarized divide we live in. I have come to believe that goodness remains despite the teaching of hate that has bombarded us. I grew up experiencing goodness and kindness in North Dakota. We are not perfect and have done awful things as a country. But as a nation we are still full of compassionate people. 280,000 American citizens have become sponsors for Ukrainians seeking refuge in this country. Ukrainians are betting their lives we are good people. I hope goodness swells up in America and becomes contagious. Jesus said that you overcome evil by doing good. Let us drown out hate with the good we can do. If you want to help a Ukrainian family contact me. We can do some good together.