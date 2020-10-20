Speaking out: Conservative justices don’t always equal conservative results

The nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court has generated predictable partisan reactions. Democrats warn Barrett will shift the court to the right and threaten constitutional protections. Republicans praise Barrett as a jurist who will help reign in an activist court that “discovers” rights not found in the Constitution.
At the recent confirmation hearings, two of the most frequently discussed topics illustrated that political divide. Democrats insist Barrett is hostile to abortion and gay rights. Republicans view court decisions on those two issues as the type of judicial activism they hope Barrett will counteract.
There is no doubt Barrett generally would represent a shift to the right, given whose seat she would fill. On abortion and gay rights, however, Supreme Court history suggests Democrat fears are exaggerated and Republican dreams may not be realized.
Since 1969, the U.S. Senate has confirmed 19 Supreme Court justices, of whom only four were nominated by Democrat presidents. The Supreme Court has been dominated by Republican-appointed justices for 50 years. Yet during that time, the court’s decisions on abortion and gay rights have not reflected that ostensible conservative advantage.
When the court declared a constitutional right to abortion in the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade, it was a 7-2 decision. Justice Harry Blackmun, a Nixon appointee, wrote the majority opinion, joined by three Republican-appointed justices. One of the dissenting justices was appointed by a Democrat, the other by a Republican.
Nearly 20 years later, when the court again confronted the issue of abortion in Casey v. Planned Parenthood, eight of the nine justices were Republican appointees. A five-justice majority, all appointed by Republicans, refused to overturn Roe and reaffirmed a constitutional right to abortion. The lone Democrat appointee joined dissenting opinions that would have overruled Roe.
Many assume the confirmation of Barrett will create a five-justice majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Historically, most Republican-appointed justices have not been willing to strike down the decades-old precedent. It’s not clear that four current justices would be any more willing, even assuming Barrett would provide the crucial fifth vote. That might seem surprising, but the legal opinions of conservative justices do not always match the ideological hopes of the conservative politicians who nominate and confirm them.
Similarly, the court’s historical treatment of gay rights shows Republican-appointed justices do not ensure politically conservative outcomes. In the 2003 case of Lawrence v. Texas, the court struck down a Texas law prohibiting homosexual activity. Justice Kennedy, a Reagan appointee, wrote the majority opinion and was joined by five other justices, three of whom were appointed by Republicans. Five years ago, Justice Kennedy wrote the majority opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges, which declared a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.
Some might argue that justices nominated by President Trump will be more reliably conservative than many of their predecessors, but there’s already evidence to the contrary.
Last June, in Bostock v. Clayton County, the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation. The majority opinion was written by Justice Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, and joined by Chief Justice Roberts, a Bush appointee.
Supreme Court decisions on two issues obviously do not tell the entire story. In many areas such as campaign finance, business regulation and the powers of federal agencies, the court has been decidedly conservative for decades. Chances are, Barrett will help continue that trend.
Generally speaking, Justice Barrett will shift the court to the right. On the issues of abortion and gay rights, however, the shift might not be as dramatic as the current partisan rhetoric suggests.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.
