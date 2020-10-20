Speaking out: Conservative justices don’t always equal conservative results

The nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court has generated predictable partisan reactions. Democrats warn Barrett will shift the court to the right and threaten constitutional protections. Republicans praise Barrett as a jurist who will help reign in an activist court that “discovers” rights not found in the Constitution.

At the recent confirmation hearings, two of the most frequently discussed topics illustrated that political divide. Democrats insist Barrett is hostile to abortion and gay rights. Republicans view court decisions on those two issues as the type of judicial activism they hope Barrett will counteract.

There is no doubt Barrett generally would represent a shift to the right, given whose seat she would fill. On abortion and gay rights, however, Supreme Court history suggests Democrat fears are exaggerated and Republican dreams may not be realized.

Since 1969, the U.S. Senate has confirmed 19 Supreme Court justices, of whom only four were nominated by Democrat presidents. The Supreme Court has been dominated by Republican-appointed justices for 50 years. Yet during that time, the court’s decisions on abortion and gay rights have not reflected that ostensible conservative advantage.