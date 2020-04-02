Speaking out: Comparing COVID-19 and the Spanish Flu

Much of the advice from public health officials in 1918 sounds familiar today. Avoiding close contact was key, and schools, churches, theaters and other public gathering places were closed. Personal hygiene also was stressed. One Bismarck doctor even advised that “clean bowels are a protecting armour (sic) against disease.” The historical record is unclear as to whether general stores ran out of toilet paper.

Describing the pandemic in warlike terms was common in 1918 just as it is today. President Trump calls himself a wartime president, and we speak of coronavirus as an enemy to be defeated. In 1918, influenza was described as an invasion, and the struggle against the pandemic was commonly referred to as the Other Great War.

As in 1918, leadership at the local and state level is critical, showing that while the power and size of the federal government has grown during the last century, the features of federalism endure, particularly in a national crisis. In 1918, nearly all of the governmental response was at the state and local level, and President Woodrow Wilson never spoke publicly about the pandemic (in an attempt to keep public focus on the war effort). Today, our president speaks constantly (and not always accurately) about COVID-19, but governors and mayors are in many ways the primary actors. State and local leaders, not politicians in Washington, are coordinating the medical response and imposing lockdowns, and they will decide how and when to ease those restrictions.