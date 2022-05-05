Speaking out: Common ground more common than shouters suggest

At the end of the day, most of us just want to make the world a better place.

Republicans and Democrats; Black, white or Native; Christian, Muslim, Jew or agnostic; urban or rural; executive or laborer; politician or bureaucrat.

Basic human nature suggests that we all just want to contribute to leaving things better than we found them.

The fly in the ointment is that, because of different backgrounds, environments and lived experiences, we often disagree on how to do that.

So what do we do to get where we want to be?

Do we shout down the neighbor who sees value in requiring masks when we prefer to make our own decisions?

Do we belittle someone who wants to stimulate the economy by lowering taxes when we think government should be more active in supplying the needs of the disadvantaged?

Do we post social media nastigrams about folks who want to protect their children from information they deem harmful when we see the answer as exposing them to a wide variety of perspectives?

This world we live in seems too often consumed by voices that want to silence those with a different point of view; those who express hate for the person who disagrees rather than respectfully refuting the idea they find disagreeable.

While those voices are loud and attention-getting, there is, believe it or not, a growing movement of people who are trying to bring those with various perspectives together by finding common ground while respecting differences so they can work together to solve problems.

In late April, thousands of Americans from different places and with different perspectives joined in a digital conversation facilitated by “America Talks!” participants. They were instructed to find common ground on issues, or to come up with suggestions that will be shared with members of Congress.

Assigned to my group were Colette from Dayton, Ohio; Kate from Los Angeles; Lucia from Sarasota, Florida; Lisa from Oakland, California; and me from Bismarck. The program is supported by 190 organizations, including the Consensus Council in North Dakota.

We spent an hour online discussing values such as respect, civility, integrity, understanding and empathy, and talking about building civic bridges, not tearing them down, around issues including homelessness, health care, immigration and civil public discourse.

“I’m tired of all the fighting,” Lucia said. “I don’t want my grandchildren to grow up in a world like this.”

And so we were asked to look for common ground when exposed to ideas that seem far out in left or right field but that someone else firmly believes. The idea was to listen and talk -- with emphasis on listening -- without judging.

America Talks is an ongoing program that anyone can join without cost at www.americatalks.us. Those who do will find evidence that may be surprising -- while Congress has reached new heights of polarization, research shows the people are not the problem. There is far more common ground among the masses than there is inside the Washington Beltway, where elected officials hear the loud voices and the special interests far more than they hear the people as a whole.

The 190 organizations supporting America Talks are trying to show that there are more Americans who prefer respectful discussions seeking common ground than there are loud and judgmental voices seeking to silence opposing views.

And American Talks is just one such organization. Among others doing similar work are the Program for Public Consultation at the University of Maryland, Voice of the People, Civic Genius, and Braver Angels.

Another one, the Center for Deliberative Democracy at Stanford University, conducted a program in which it found that voters, when presented with arguments on both sides of an issue, are often moved to change their minds. That program also revealed more than 170 policy positions that are supported by majorities of both Republicans and Democrats on a wide range of issues that Congress has gotten stuck on. These include health care, immigration, Social Security, the budget deficit, energy and the environment.

The challenge now is to help Congress, and those with the loud voices, understand that most of us just want to leave the shouting and head-butting and polarization behind, and to work together cooperatively to find ways to leave things better than we found them.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is co-chair of the North Dakota News Cooperative and former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

