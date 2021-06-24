Speaking out: Co-opting the bride's celebratory wedding superstition

It is wedding season. I am running out of magnets and weekends for all of the engagement announcements that are showing up in my mailbox. I’m happy for the brides, who get the choice to uphold or break traditions with their ceremony. But even the most modern to-be-wed women I know still keep one superstition alive: a little rhyme for luck. I’m going to co-opt their celebratory superstition for myself. I may be single, but I’d like a little share of good fortune.
Something old: My 91-year-old grandma has decided she wants to move into assisted living. In preparation, she is dispersing her belongings at a rapid pace. As a lover of vintage things, I am a dragon, greedily building my hoard. Costume jewelry, margarine tubs from the '80s, dish towels, and family photographs. I am trying to get my grandma to share the stories of these possessions, to discuss the decades represented by each object. She’s not the sentimental type. She gave me a crisp $2 bill and told me to keep packing.
Something new: My twin sister visited recently, bringing her baby to North Dakota for the first time. He is 9 months old. He can’t crawl yet, but he picked up on the concept of pots and pans incredibly fast. He can clap. He can make a “CLACK” sound with his tongue. He is unsure about hats.
Something hot: Inside my apartment. Outside of my apartment. My car battery died several times in January due to the cold and now the seat fuses to any exposed flesh that touches it. Will I ever feel the sweet relief of a cool breeze again?
Something cold: I must purchase Dairy Queen at least once a week in the summer. A powerful, compelling force within me demands a Blizzard. Who am I to disregard that notion?
Something up: The wasp’s nest in the eave of the roof. But also my mood. Lingering sun, iced coffee, and dogs on every lawn are a magical potion.
Something down: The wasp’s nest when I snuck out at midnight to attack the sleeping hive with some kind of anti-insect spray. I felt powerful and then I felt guilty.
Something in-between: The dead wasp on my windowsill. I should scoop him up, but I’m afraid he is pretending and as soon as I reach to sweep him into one of my empty iced coffee cups, he will reanimate and exact his revenge on behalf of his colony. It’s irrational and I know that. Irrationality is year-round. Summer feels like we should take time to relax, but I’m constantly worried that because I’m enjoying my time strolling around a farmer’s market, I’m missing out on a scenic hike, or catching up on my pile of magazines, or preparing a beautiful picnic. I’m compelled, even in my brightening mood, to scroll through my friend’s profiles to make sure I am living my warm-weather life to the fullest in comparison.
Something exciting: I found a copy of “The Crows of Pearblossom” at the Bismarck Veterans Public Library Book Sale. It is the only children’s book Aldous Huxley wrote. I also came across a signed copy of “Nothing Ever Happens on My Block,” a children’s book by Ellen Raskin. Love at first sight can happen with books too.
Something boring: Me. I get very excited about my niche book interests. I will tell everyone at the farmer’s market about my finds. I will tell the girl at the Dairy Queen window. I will tell every dog on every lawn.
Something normal: I was the only one around the campfire to get any mosquito bites.
Something unexpected: It wasn’t as many mosquito bites as usual, given it’s a dry year. It wasn’t a campfire either. We sat in a circle around the place where the fire should be (it’s a dry year), but instead of fire, my dad just hung up some lights that look like bobbers. It still fulfilled the ancient urge to stare into the light and share stories and drink warmish beer.
Something borrowed: A few bucks from my little sister every time I go to a farmer’s market because I always forget to bring some with me. I return the favor by agreeing to go get ice cream any time she asks. She has not realized that I too want the ice cream.
Something blue: Not my shoulders. My shoulders are red because I missed a spot with the sunscreen. I am single, so there is no one to make sure that I haven’t missed a spot. I’ve never seen a sunburned bride. I can’t really think of anything blue in my life at the moment, but considering everything else on this list (shoulders aside) I think I’m covered. If you have enough somethings, you might have everything you need.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.