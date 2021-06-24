Speaking out: Co-opting the bride's celebratory wedding superstition

Something boring: Me. I get very excited about my niche book interests. I will tell everyone at the farmer’s market about my finds. I will tell the girl at the Dairy Queen window. I will tell every dog on every lawn.

Something normal: I was the only one around the campfire to get any mosquito bites.

Something unexpected: It wasn’t as many mosquito bites as usual, given it’s a dry year. It wasn’t a campfire either. We sat in a circle around the place where the fire should be (it’s a dry year), but instead of fire, my dad just hung up some lights that look like bobbers. It still fulfilled the ancient urge to stare into the light and share stories and drink warmish beer.

Something borrowed: A few bucks from my little sister every time I go to a farmer’s market because I always forget to bring some with me. I return the favor by agreeing to go get ice cream any time she asks. She has not realized that I too want the ice cream.

Something blue: Not my shoulders. My shoulders are red because I missed a spot with the sunscreen. I am single, so there is no one to make sure that I haven’t missed a spot. I’ve never seen a sunburned bride. I can’t really think of anything blue in my life at the moment, but considering everything else on this list (shoulders aside) I think I’m covered. If you have enough somethings, you might have everything you need.

Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.

