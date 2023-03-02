Following graduate school in public administration I worked for the state of Indiana adjudicating Social Security disability claims. As adjudicators, we were state employees contracted to the federal government. Everything we did was governed by federal rules under the Social Security Administration. Since every claim for benefits filed in the district Social Security Office could eventually be appealed to a court, the files we kept were legal documents. I learned to appreciate that nearly error-proof filing system employed by Social Security. I relate components of that system here in comparison to the vexing problems of “Classified” documents.

I learned to appreciate the system designed to prevent individuals from ever having control over a physical file. The file you were adjudicating was brought to your desk at 8 a.m. It came from a master filing system that you as an adjudicator did not have access to. Once you received the file, your actions on that file were recorded that day in the file. By 5 p.m. that file was taken from your desk and re-filed. Before it was re-filed the adjudicator was required to note what actions remained to be completed and set a date (known as a tickle date) on the edge of the file for its return. Incoming medical records would be associated with that file by the file clerks. If the tickle date depended on the arrival of medical records, the file would be brought to you as soon as they arrived and were associated with the file.

The Social Security Administration completed semi-impromptu audits of our filing system to insure any file could be found anytime immediately. There was a reconsideration unit that upon request from the claimant, would review that file for completeness of the review and decision. That unit could overturn the initial decision. There was a medical unit that reviewed and signed off on every decision, since all decisions were based on medical evidence. If the medical staff didn’t think the adjudicator properly interpreted the medical evidence, they would flag the case and send it back to the adjudicator. All these possible locations and individuals were connected through a chain of control that protected the claimant from human forgetfulness.

I don’t understand the system used by the federal government aimed at protecting federal government documents from being read by potential enemies. I don’t understand who stamps a document with a “Classified” stamp. I don’t know the rules for that procedure. I don’t completely understand how security clearance to review “Classified” documents is granted. I am sure it is thorough and should be. But I do understand that if there are multiple copies of documents stamped as “Classified” and those so stamped now total in the millions, there is not some file clerk who knows where all of them are. I think we have a systems failure in record keeping rather than criminal activity by forgetful presidents or vice presidents. Let us put some thought into how to seriously protect classified documents rather than relying on the record management skills of politicians.