What if listening was a guiding principle in our legislative bodies? If hearing and trying to understand were as important as speaking and trying to persuade?

What if our national, state and local elected officials would commit to treating others the way they’d like to be treated, and to assume the best of one another and their constituents? To pledge to keep their hearts and minds open and value community with one another even when there is tension and discomfort?

Pie in the sky?

Maybe. But there’s a national church group that is focusing on principles such as these as it studies how to best be involved with government and civic engagement and to identify the best ways for the church and state to interact in a country that has decreed separation of the church and state.

This idea about the separation of the church and the state doesn’t mean that religious people can’t tell the state what they believe; it means the state can’t tell the people what to believe.

The concept is enshrined right there in the First Amendment to the Constitution, which forbids Congress from passing laws controlling any religion, or prohibiting citizens from practicing their chosen religions, whatever they may be.

Historically, religious practitioners shied away from politics. That started changing 50-some years ago as the involvement of church in state grew, starting with the rise of the religious right political movement. The movement’s beginnings are traced back to the late 1960s when, in the wake of Brown v. Board of Education, evangelicals and fundamentalists began establishing segregated private schools. The movement later expanded to include such issues as abortion, pornography and social ills as identified by those who claimed a “moral majority.”

More recently the Christian nationalist movement has taken hold, becoming clearly evident during the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to throw out the results of the presidential election. Christian nationalism suggests that the U.S. Constitution was divinely inspired, that Americans should be Christian, and that God favors America over others.

At risk of painting with too broad a brush, it seems clear that evangelicals and fundamentalists have been at the forefront of the creep of religion into state. The “mainstream” denominations like Presbyterians, Methodists, Episcopalians and others have often remained at arm’s length, at least officially, from the state.

That’s changing now, too.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is one example. The largest of several groups that use the word “Lutheran” in their name, the ELCA is in the middle of a five-year process of developing a social statement on government, civic engagement and the relationship of church and state.

At its heart is the concept of the “common good,” which assumes that the purpose of government is to seek the general welfare of “all” members of the public. Not “some,” not “those who agree with me,” but “all.” Like the Constitutional guarantee of freedom to exercise any religion, the common good means everyone’s voice should be heard.

That’s powerful.

While the religious right and the Christian nationalists seem to argue their beliefs should be imposed on the rest of us, the ELCA approach is to make room for everyone.

That’s what I like about it. I’m an ELCA Lutheran, and there’s room for me as well as for all other ELCA Lutherans whether they love, hate or couldn’t care less about the views I hold.

As Lutherans of all different backgrounds and beliefs work through the process of making a statement on government and civic engagement, they commit to a process of civil discourse. They’ve established a guiding covenant that would translate well into guiding principles for legislative bodies:

Follow the Golden Rule; model respectful and careful listening without interrupting; strive to understand one another; speak honestly and as an individual; do not presume others speak on behalf of a group; step up to share thoughts then step back to allow others to share theirs; and be mindful of views not represented.

Lutherans, like legislators, often have strong views and they’re sometimes drawn to stating them strongly.

But that doesn’t preclude open ears, open minds and open hearts.