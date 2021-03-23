Speaking out: Choosing to remember the good

We can all safely say now that living through a global pandemic for a year sucked. In our little bubble alone, close friends lost parents, family members were furloughed, and in my own job we had to delay granting wishes to children with critical illnesses. It was scary and sad and overwhelming and uncertain.
Looking back over the last year, it’s a bit bizarre to consider all that’s been lost and all that’s changed.
I have never claimed to know what I am doing when it comes to parenting (or, really, life in general), so when most everything shut down last March I had absolutely no pandemic game plan. All my husband and I knew for certain was that our oldest was going to be learning from home and that we each had a lot of change headed our way within our jobs. Honestly, most of 2020 is a huge blur.
To stay afloat, I had to hold zero expectation as to how long any challenge would last. For example, if I had known that I would homeschool our oldest with our two younger ones at home while working for 17 weeks, it would have gotten the better of me. It would have felt like too big a hill to climb. Instead, I tried to focus on each day -- each hour sometimes -- and just make it work.
But while I may not know what I’m doing, I’ve always found that humor helps push me along and make lemonade, no matter how sour the lemons. So, in looking back over what I do remember from last year, a few moments of lemonade stand out:
Once, I had an important video call for work so I sat my kids down with a movie and ice cream sandwiches hoping that would buy me about 20 minutes of quiet. Maybe 4 ½ minutes into my call, our 2-year-old sauntered by me waving a second ice cream sandwich with a look that said, “I know there is absolutely nothing you can do to stop me.”
Then there was the time we decided to go camping … and stayed in a tepee at a KOA in Wyoming … and it was about 45 degrees … and pouring rain … and we learned in the middle of the night that tepees at the KOA in Wyoming aren’t waterproof.
Our oldest also really honed his musical interests, gravitating toward classic rock. So much so, he declared his intentions to go as Dee Snider of Twisted Sister for Halloween this year (anyone know where I find that costume?). Air guitar jam sessions got us through a lot of our cabin fever moments, and I appreciated how generous he was in allowing his sister to intermix some Kidz Bop and JoJo.
Speaking of our daughter, thanks to her creativity and mad YouTube skills, we became experts in making Barbie swimsuits from balloons and clothes from old socks. It was a rookie mistake to run out of supplies, because we were on the cusp of a fashion empire.
Through the ups, downs, lefts and rights, our kids really bonded being in each other’s space. All. Day. Long. Bouncing from Barbies to basketball to Legos to dress-up. They made it through together.
In the end, I don’t know if this last year “meant” anything or if we were supposed to learn anything as a human race. I know there were dark moments of ugliness, heartbreak and disappointment. And I know there were bright moments of kindness, support and humor. I’m hopeful that, if anything, we’ll all choose, as much as we can, to remember the good.
When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."