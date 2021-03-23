Speaking out: Choosing to remember the good

We can all safely say now that living through a global pandemic for a year sucked. In our little bubble alone, close friends lost parents, family members were furloughed, and in my own job we had to delay granting wishes to children with critical illnesses. It was scary and sad and overwhelming and uncertain.

Looking back over the last year, it’s a bit bizarre to consider all that’s been lost and all that’s changed.

I have never claimed to know what I am doing when it comes to parenting (or, really, life in general), so when most everything shut down last March I had absolutely no pandemic game plan. All my husband and I knew for certain was that our oldest was going to be learning from home and that we each had a lot of change headed our way within our jobs. Honestly, most of 2020 is a huge blur.

To stay afloat, I had to hold zero expectation as to how long any challenge would last. For example, if I had known that I would homeschool our oldest with our two younger ones at home while working for 17 weeks, it would have gotten the better of me. It would have felt like too big a hill to climb. Instead, I tried to focus on each day -- each hour sometimes -- and just make it work.