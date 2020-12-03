Speaking out: Choices this month could save lives

There has been nationwide speculation that Thanksgiving gatherings may cause a new COVID surge around Dec. 10. It’s hard to say exactly what we’ll see in North Dakota, but I can tell you what our current pattern predicts. If there’s no Thanksgiving surge in North Dakota – if we didn’t intermingle our households any more than normal – we’ll likely still reach 1,150 total COVID deaths two weeks after Thanksgiving. And if we don’t swiftly mask up, socially distance, and stay home when possible this month, we’re on track to reach 1,400 deaths around Christmas. If we do experience a Thanksgiving COVID surge, we can expect actual death totals to be higher.

Through our choices this month, we can save hundreds of lives. And for each COVID case we prevent, we prevent all the COVID cases that would have contagiously spread from it. We truly have the power to make a difference here through something as simple as our own behaviors.

But in truth, anything that keeps folks masked and socially distanced (or, ideally, mostly at home) will save lives. Our choices can be powerful, but a blizzard could make our community safer too. Any major disruption to our behaviors is an opportunity where lives may be saved.