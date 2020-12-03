Speaking out: Choices this month could save lives

In my October column, I warned of hundreds of oncoming COVID deaths in North Dakota. It turns out that my prior estimates were too conservative. In the first months of the pandemic, North Dakota averaged one COVID death per day. Deaths were not yet exponentially increasing, but that has changed. For instance, during the 89 days following our COVID “summer lull” – June 7 to Sept. 3 – our COVID death total went from 72 to 150. But over the 89 days that followed – Sept. 4 to Dec. 1 – our death total went from 150 to a whopping 954. And there’s no sign that this exponential increase in deaths will slow anytime soon.
If our behaviors don’t change quickly, we’ll be on track to reach 1,500 COVID deaths in the first days of the new year. That’s equal to half of the Americans who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. COVID deaths in our state are continuously surging. We ended October with about 500 total COVID deaths, but we started December with nearly 1,000. It took us seven months to lose our first 500 North Dakotans, but it took just over a month to lose our next 500 North Dakotans.
Our state’s more recent exponential increase in COVID deaths follows a pattern. This pattern is what allows for updated predictions for our state’s end-of-year COVID death count. You can visit tinyURL.com/ND-COVID-2020 to see the pattern in two graphs. Figure 1 shows how the raw total of COVID deaths changes over time. Figure 2 shows how this pattern of increasing deaths is exponential. It’s apparent that it’s taking shorter and shorter amounts of time for large numbers of COVID patients to die.
There has been nationwide speculation that Thanksgiving gatherings may cause a new COVID surge around Dec. 10. It’s hard to say exactly what we’ll see in North Dakota, but I can tell you what our current pattern predicts. If there’s no Thanksgiving surge in North Dakota – if we didn’t intermingle our households any more than normal – we’ll likely still reach 1,150 total COVID deaths two weeks after Thanksgiving. And if we don’t swiftly mask up, socially distance, and stay home when possible this month, we’re on track to reach 1,400 deaths around Christmas. If we do experience a Thanksgiving COVID surge, we can expect actual death totals to be higher.
Through our choices this month, we can save hundreds of lives. And for each COVID case we prevent, we prevent all the COVID cases that would have contagiously spread from it. We truly have the power to make a difference here through something as simple as our own behaviors.
But in truth, anything that keeps folks masked and socially distanced (or, ideally, mostly at home) will save lives. Our choices can be powerful, but a blizzard could make our community safer too. Any major disruption to our behaviors is an opportunity where lives may be saved.
Whether by choice, by blizzard conditions, or both, enjoying the coziness of home isn’t just a way to embrace the holidays. It’s a way to keep others alive to enjoy the holidays too. And it’s a way to keep others from spending their holidays in overcrowded hospitals.
Let’s work to avoid another 500 deaths this month. Throughout the cherished holidays of the coming weeks, we can show that we value human lives by saving more of them.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!