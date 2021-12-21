Speaking out: Changes and the holidays

In all reality, the reason my family loves the holiday season has nothing to do with the magic in the air or twinkling lights and festive atmosphere. It’s the one time of year where frantic energy and dedication to tradition extends to all of society, which is a state that we as a unit excel at. At Christmas, we all know what’s going to happen: Dad will be on patrol for any unnecessary light turned on indoors (the December light bill is always bigger than summer’s air conditioning bill thanks to his outdoor display); Mom will make way too many cookies, spraining her wrist with the Spritz gun; "A Christmas Story" plays on repeat. It is bliss. We all know exactly what to plan for.

In each storage tote of Christmas decorations, my mom has a printed photo of how she arranges the display. But this year my folks got rid of the coffee table and my dad added some new plants that are fickle about sunlight, so my mom was a little lost when it came time to place her snowflake tealights. Christmas decorations are another opportunity for rote reminiscence. The nativity that is arranged just so every year and the childhood popsicle ornaments, literally hanging by a thread, have designated branches on the artificial tree.

But a lot has changed since last holiday season. Lights in a couple of the window decorations burned out. My mom paused when unpacking her Hallmark ornaments. “This one was from your aunt,” she said quietly, passing me the figurine. Every year since 1992, I’ve helped hang up this same ornament: two mice in a rowboat made of a peanut shell. This is the first Christmas my mom will have without her sister.

Later, I was arranging another mice-themed display, a little Avon set that’s been around as long as I can remember, my mom let me know that the Avon lady had also passed away. She hadn’t been around in years, but like the light-up Christmas village, I just operated on the notion that she was safely tucked away somewhere and would remain that way for eternity.

Our Avon lady’s name was Julie Lee and she had a textured voice, easily recognizable on the phone. “Heh-lo. Is Pyam there?” she would ask whenever she called, and my sisters and I thought it was a riot to mimic her pronunciation of our mom’s name. She always parked her massive car crookedly in our steep driveway, lugging in bags and bags of goods on her frail arms. As she laid out each item, the family dog would also drag out her toys for display. By the end of the visit, the dining room table was covered in knick-knacks and tubes of cosmetics and paste jewelry and the surrounding floor was a mix of tennis balls and threadbare teddy bears.

As soon as Julie backed down the driveway, the family watching her narrowly miss the mailbox, Mom would have us throw away the perfume samples choking up the air. Julie always gave us mini lipsticks, which we would trade like currency. Still, we tried to make ourselves scarce when she visited. She existed in a weird territory. On one hand, she visited more than some family members ever had, but she was still a stranger in our house, albeit one that was invested in our lives, unlike the Schwan man who kept his appointments brief and didn’t ask, or care, if we liked school. Mom didn’t really need the cosmetics, and she didn’t need the company. But maybe Julie did and that’s why mom kept the appointments.

I just had a haircut, where the stylist had to do several wash-and-rinse cycles to get rid of some knots I’ve been creating. In a continued pandemic, it was the first time I’d had non-family human contact in a long time. Maybe it was the chemical smells of the salon, but as I sat in close proximity to a kind-of stranger who asked me about my life, I thought of Julie Lee and the sort-of intimacies we share with people who are offering a service. It’s none of the faux “peace on earth, goodwill to men” that we try to portray for one month. You have to trust the person with the scissors next to your face, and the man at the door with a bag of frozen corn. Once, Julie leaned in close and told me, “You have to shake it up sometimes.”

She was talking about a snow globe that had been sitting in her car, so the flakes were stuck to the side of the glass, but I’m going to interpret it as a beautiful piece of cosmic advice.

Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.

