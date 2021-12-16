Speaking out: Celebrating Christmas

I saw a Facebook post about the correct way to celebrate Christmas. The post implied ownership of the holiday by a self-described Christian. I write this opinion to politely offer another view. Prescribing the “correct” way to celebrate Christmas relies on stories about the birth of Jesus in the Bible as actual history. Please check the scholarship on that subject and you will find those stories are not historically accurate.

Believers in the Christmas stories in the Bible may not recognize the conflict with Jesus’s teachings about God being like a good Samaritan or the father of a prodigal son, or his advice to a rich young ruler. Relying on biblical stories as actual history may lead the reader to believe that the infant Jesus was a king, a descendant of King David, who would liberate Israel and restore the nation to its former glory. Jesus had come, according to the biblical narratives and prophecies, to ransom captive Israel. That of course didn’t happen.

We don’t celebrate the birth of a political liberator at Christmas. We celebrate the birth of a carpenter turned Jewish reformer whose teachings revolutionized thinking about humans and God. The best thinking before Jesus was that this ethnocentric God would help you kill your enemies if you followed the prescribed rituals and tests of obedience. Through killing all your enemies, your children, or maybe your grandchildren, could live in peace. Nation states like the United States, Russia and others still cling to that idea. Trillions of dollars are spent on weapon systems design to kill our enemies. Like in the time of Jesus, people are looking for a warrior king to save them from their perceived enemies.

Jesus’s teachings are counterintuitive to conventional political thinking and dominant culture. Jesus taught about loving your enemies and doing good to those who hate you. Apart from being nearly impossible, what would happen if people behaved that way? Remember the nations we have hated? England and King George, the Confederate States and slavery, Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler, the Japanese after Pearl Harbor, Mao Zedong and Communist China, Ho Chi Minh and the Viet Cong.

Whether we ever came to love those countries or not, they are now important trading partners. The once-traitorous Southern states get to vote for the president of the once-divided, now-fragilely united, states of this country.

Is it possible to see a similar positive relationship with our current enemies before we bomb them, or fire missiles to kill people we suspect are terrorists? What if, like Jesus, we see them as people who need food and healing, good jobs and a good place to live? What if we didn’t pay so much attention to the slights and hurts that those enemies in their frustration lob against us? What if we saw those enemies as the Hebrews in Jesus’ day saw themselves -- in exile looking for a savior?

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” with the star of the play, Ebenezer Scrooge, is more in keeping with the teachings of Jesus than Christmas pageants with angels, stars, sheep and three kings.

America, like Scrooge, needs a visit from ghosts. Like Scrooge, we need a new appreciation of all people as worthy of gifts and friendship, a Christmas turkey, an increase in salary, compassionate health care so that Tiny Tim doesn’t die, and a world free of the terror of war and the destruction of the planet all of us live on.

This meaning of Christmas is indeed something to celebrate. Happy holidays to everyone, and to all merry Christmas. Celebrate any way you can!

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

