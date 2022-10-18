Speaking out: Celebrate what we can achieve working together

October can be beautiful in North Dakota. I live in the Missouri River valley and enjoy the drive on River Road with the trees creating a splendid show of colors. Trees shed their leaves to preserve their core against the coming cold months. They grow new leaves in the spring when the dangers of freezing have passed.

Economic systems often change to preserve their key functions as well. The economy is not just one thing. The economy is millions of transactions of people exchanging goods and services with each other. When those transactions are fair exchanges of value, with both parties satisfied, the economy grows. When transactions become unfair and one party repeatedly takes advantage of another, people lose faith in the future. People become hesitant to invest and hunker down, hoping and waiting for a signal that better days are coming, another spring when freezing is passed.

October is co-op month and cooperatives highlight their business model. The cooperative business model was created to solve marketplace failures in the exchange of goods and services. Sometimes needed goods and services were not available because investor-owned firms couldn’t find ways to profitably provide them. Profits are the key measure of feasibility in assessing an opportunity to invest. Cooperatives use a different measure of feasibility for their creation. Cooperatives are feasible when patrons commit to buying the service or product the members collectively provide. Often cooperatives were the only way to get needed services or products. My mother joined with other neighbors to form a cooperative to get phone service in Wells County. City folks already had phone service, but investor-owned companies couldn’t make a profit extending phone lines to the scattered rural families. The cooperative my mother helped form is Dakota Central Telephone and it delivers high speed fiber optic cable to that farmhouse.

Dakota Central and other cooperatives and independent phone companies formed Dakota Carrier Network and bought US West lines when US West couldn’t see a way to profit from serving small telephone exchanges. Dakota Carrier Network has been very successful following a business model investor-owned firms have trouble understanding.

What makes the cooperative business model work is the ability of people to cooperate, rather than compete. Cooperation is not easy or simple and requires disciplined and courageous leadership. In choosing cooperative leaders, I frequently asked potential members the question, “would you trust your check book with this person”? Cooperative leaders are careful in their own business, honest in their dealings with others, and committed to living in their communities and being good neighbors. The International Cooperative Alliance adopted a set of values many years ago. The ICA values are: Self Responsibility, Self Help, Equity, Equality, Democracy and Solidarity. Members and leaders of cooperatives must personally commit to those values, take responsibility, do their share of the work, treat all members with respect, believe in the democratic process, and stick by each other when times get rough.

Like the many leaf colors in the fall, cooperatives come in all shapes and sizes. Cooperatives exist to provide potable water, broadband, electricity, insurance, financial services, hardware, carpet, fertilizer and more. Farmers cooperate to sell grain, honey, cattle, sweeteners, vegetables, cranberries, grapes and much more. Patients cooperate to provide health care where they hire the doctors. Funeral services in Canada are often provided by a cooperative.

Competition has its place in our economic system, but when that system fails to deliver critical services or products, people have the power to do it themselves. October is Co-op month, time to celebrate what we can do together.