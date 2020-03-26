Speaking out: Caucus results reveal political diversity in North Dakota

Among North Dakotans who voted in-person on caucus day, a vast majority chose either Sanders (6,804) or Biden (5,162) -- the remaining viable candidates. That’s four Sanders voters for every three Biden voters, a more modest Sanders win compared with his 2016 victory in North Dakota. Biden supporters are no rarity in North Dakota even if Sanders is most popular.

Looking at results by location, Sanders won Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Dickinson and our reservation communities. Biden won Jamestown, Devils Lake, Valley City and Wahpeton. Biden and Sanders virtually tied in Bismarck. These patterns somewhat mirror regional distributions of NDGOP and Dem-NPL voters. In regional Republican strongholds, Dem-NPL voters often favored Biden. In predominantly Democratic regions of North Dakota, Dem-NPL voters often favored Sanders. Nevertheless, there were both Sanders and Biden supporters at each in-person location. No Dem-NPL regional community is in total agreement.

Blogger Rob Port tells us that moderates have left the North Dakota Dem-NPL for the NDGOP, but that isn’t borne out by the facts. Rank-and-file Dem-NPL voters are politically diverse, but they do lean a little more left than center. Furthermore, it seems nobody is leaving the Dem-NPL. The ND Democratic Caucus turnout more than quadrupled from 2016 to 2020, showing that the party is growing, if anything. More likely, 2020’s simpler voting process and vote-by-mail option greatly increased Dem-NPL turnout. Thus, I think the turnout boost is mostly due to ditching the Iowa-style caucus, because accessible voting results in more voters. Democratic presidential campaigns did a good job of mobilizing voters, too. Still, there is zero evidence of Dem-NPL moderates jumping ship to the NDGOP.