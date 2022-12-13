Speaking out: Capturing the holiday spirit is an inside job

“The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for your senses to grow sharper,” wrote poet William Butler Yeats. I love this line, especially in December, as time seems to speed up with activities and errands to create the magical moments we all hope for during the holiday season.

This week, I was ready for some Christmas charm at my oldest daughter’s very first school Christmas program. There’s nothing more magical than seeing dozens of kindergarteners belt the Christmas classics at the top of their lungs with the kind of joy the world doesn’t stand a chance of squelching. As my husband and I sat down in a packed auditorium with my grandmother, now in her 80s and not recently in great health, between us, I found myself frustrated by the constant struggle to keep our 4-, 3-, and 1-year-old kids content for the duration of the show. I focused more on playing peek-a-boo, reigning in a climbing monkey, and tolerating not even an inch of personal space than on the show. I felt exhausted and a little sad halfway through the program because I couldn’t be present for the show the way I had envisioned. Just when I started wishing for the program to speed up and end, the lights in the auditorium changed color, and my 1-year-old sitting in my lap pointed up and said a brand new word: “Blue! Mama, blue!” He leaned back to rest his head comfortably on great-grandma’s lap and take in the beauty of the novel world around him. He then smiled up at her, pointed to the lights, and invited her to join him in that moment. My wise grandmother jumped right in, looked up at the lights and back down at him with the kind of smile that echoed his wonder and awe and displayed the kind of love that requires no words at all. It was pure magic. To see two people I love, 82 years apart, enjoying life together is a Christmas moment I’ll treasure for the rest of my life. I’m so glad I didn’t miss it.

In a season where busyness and stress threaten to keep us from experiencing the real magic of the holiday season, it becomes more important than ever, as Yeats writes, to practice allowing our “senses to grow sharper” in order to notice and soak up moments that matter this year. Psychological science has shown repeatedly for decades now that what we choose to focus on not only grows but shapes who we become throughout our lives. Instead of shopping, running and planning your way through the season, consider a few tips and exercises to make sure you’re catching the magic that’s already there:

1) Use your five senses. They grow sharper when they’re given attention! Pausing to practically notice the environment gives the brain and body a chance to take in enough information to encode a special memory. What does Christmas smell like? What are you feeling as you taste your favorite holiday dish or treat? As you listen to the noise of the room around you, what sounds stand out? Allow yourself to practice being fully present wherever you are.

2) Choose and use a grounding strategy to help you return to the present moment when the mind wanders to inner chatter, past experiences or future concerns. Taking a breath and saying, “I give myself permission to be here in this moment” can help. Planting your feet firmly on the ground and noticing the physical space you’re in or physically touching an object nearby is another great way to return to the present moment.

3) Take time to set priorities for the holiday season. Every yes to something is a no to something else, and time does have its limits. Make sure that your commitments are consistent with what you value most. Magic happens when meaningful experiences are given the space and time to occur.

Happy Holidays!