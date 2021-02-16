Speaking out: Can we still produce transformative leaders?

America has a long history of uncivil political discourse. What seems different today is that partisanship has infected our entire culture. Political battles spill over into popular culture, professional sports, art, literature and science. It’s nearly impossible to escape from politics.

When politics infuses nearly every aspect of life, political battles are no longer about policy ideas and how we govern the country. They’re a struggle for power based on self-identity and self-preservation. Political opponents aren’t just offering competing policy ideas, they’re out to destroy our way of life. Politics becomes an existential struggle between two diametrically opposed conceptions of reality.

In that type of political climate, each election is a zero-sum game where all that matters is power. It’s not about which candidate has the best solutions or long-term vision for the country. The focus is on ensuring the other side loses. That’s how we end up with deeply flawed and uninspired candidates like Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. They seem to be the best our broken system will allow.