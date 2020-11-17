Speaking out: Burgum is just a typical politician

Burgum’s “light touch” was never more than a catchphrase to appeal to conservative voters in the weeks before an election. That same strategy was evident in the governor’s campaign commercials, in which he played dress-up in a cowboy hat and Carhartt jacket while a narrator with a gruff, Sam Elliot-type voice insisted Burgum is a real conservative.

Claiming to prefer a “light touch” was always somewhat comical coming from Burgum, especially in light of the second issue that has dominated recent headlines.

The governor’s touch is anything but light when dealing with his perceived enemies in the Legislature. He tends to prefer a cudgel. Rep. Jeff Delzer prevented Burgum from getting his way in the budget process last session. The governor responded in this year’s District 8 primary by throwing a nearly $2 million temper tantrum in an effort to unseat Delzer.

One of the Burgum-backed candidates, David Andahl, won the nomination. Sadly, Andahl died from COVID-19 in early October, but he still managed to prevail in the general election (because in North Dakota, a dead Republican is preferable to a living, breathing Democrat).