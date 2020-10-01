Speaking out: Breast cancer awareness is for all ages

I try to eat a balanced diet, go to the gym every once in a while, get enough sleep at night, and visit the clinic for yearly checkups. That should be enough attention to physical health as a young adult needs, right?

As young women, we are taught to do monthly breast self-exams to check for irregularities that could point toward breast cancer. I will be the first to admit that I don’t conduct them nearly as often as is suggested. I sometimes feel too young to be concerned with certain aspects of health care. After talking to my mom’s friend and colleague, Desri Neether, the naive notion in my mind has changed.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and part of the awareness needs to be young women recognizing how it can affect us at any point in life.

Neether is a successful real estate agent in Bismarck. Without knowing her, one would probably never guess that she was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, at the age of 33. Neether had no family history of breast cancer, but she felt a lump in her armpit and went into her doctor.