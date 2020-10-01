Speaking out: Breast cancer awareness is for all ages

I try to eat a balanced diet, go to the gym every once in a while, get enough sleep at night, and visit the clinic for yearly checkups. That should be enough attention to physical health as a young adult needs, right?
As young women, we are taught to do monthly breast self-exams to check for irregularities that could point toward breast cancer. I will be the first to admit that I don’t conduct them nearly as often as is suggested. I sometimes feel too young to be concerned with certain aspects of health care. After talking to my mom’s friend and colleague, Desri Neether, the naive notion in my mind has changed.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and part of the awareness needs to be young women recognizing how it can affect us at any point in life.
Neether is a successful real estate agent in Bismarck. Without knowing her, one would probably never guess that she was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, at the age of 33. Neether had no family history of breast cancer, but she felt a lump in her armpit and went into her doctor.
Because of Neether’s young age and the lack of family history with breast cancer, doctors and insurance did not take things as seriously. She had to request a mammogram, which insurance did not initially cover. It turned out that Neether had stage two breast cancer, and she quickly had to make decisions about fertility before starting chemotherapy.
After going through 16 rounds of chemotherapy, 25 rounds of radiation, and enduring a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgeries, Neether has recovered from cancer.
In 2016, Neether and her friend started a support group on Facebook for young breast cancer survivors. They also started a local meetup once a month.
“We realized that most of the support groups are for ages 55 and up, and they have different issues than young women do when they're going through this journey,” Neether said.
Some of those different issues include dealing with fertility and IVF treatments, and raising kids while going through chemotherapy.
The Facebook support group has about 70 members, mainly of women in North Dakota ages 25-45. Neether said the Facebook group works well, since women can post at any time about whatever questions they have or things they are dealing with.
Neether said the support group has brought the women to stages they never anticipated being on. During the last legislative session, women from the support group talked to legislators about fertility, surrogacy, and insurance coverage -- all areas in which young breast cancer survivors are affected. If there is one thing Neether tells young women who find themselves dealing with breast cancer, it is to speak up and be your own advocate.
For more information on the young survivors support group, visit www.facebook.com/BismarckCancerSurvivor or search for Bismarck Young Survival Coalition Face 2 Face Networking.
Neether’s story demonstrates the need for young women to pay attention to physical health and seek help when something doesn’t seem right. No matter the age, women are encouraged to perform a breast self-exam at least each month. If you notice changes or feel a lump, make sure to contact your doctor or health care provider.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!