Speaking out: Border policy failing on multiple fronts

There have been frustrations at the northern border over the past couple of months. Canada has reopened its side to vaccinated visitors, but the U.S. has continued to block land travel. You could fly from Canada if you want, but forget about driving.
The continued closure has frustrated businesses and disappointed outdoorsmen. But what is happening to the north pales in comparison to what is going on at the southern border.
Immigration has been a perpetual political football for most of recent history, but it's not a game for the people who arrive at the border. Most recently, it has been Haitian would-be asylum seekers who have faced the brunt of the border debacle. Pictures of migrant camps and border patrol agents riding down people with horses have filled the news.
Haiti has struggled with political turmoil throughout its history. Its president was assassinated earlier this year weeks after the country was hit by a massive earthquake. Throughout its history, the U.S. government has intervened in Haitian affairs with little benefit to show for the Haitian people.
For many Haitians, their best option to escape poverty and violence might be to leave Haiti. But when they try to come to America, they have had little success seeking asylum.
There is broad support for both legal immigration and border security. But our country doesn’t seem to be getting closer to a better system for either. The ability for migrants to get through the asylum process is jeopardized by a system that is underfunded and understaffed.
This doesn’t mean that everyone who comes should be allowed in. But they deserve better than to be run down by horses, separated from their families, or deported without a chance to legally seek asylum. The people who come to the border are human beings, but what is being done to them is distinctly inhumane.
Even with all of this going on, the U.S. seems unable to maintain a secure border. People seeking asylum are kept out, but drugs continue to find their way in. Much of the fentanyl found in North Dakota can be traced back to Mexico, according to the DEA. Both seizures and overdose deaths from the drug are at historical highs in our state.
The goal should be to have a secure border that allows our immigration system to function effectively. Right now, we seem to have neither.
The southern border bounces from crisis to crisis. Political points are scored, but no one is better off. Our immigration system hasn't seen major reform since 1986.
There is a particular irony that all this is happening at a time when the U.S. -- North Dakota included -- faces a large labor shortage. Immigrants aren’t a silver bullet to fix that, but they would help at a time when workers are hard to find.
There is a saying in Haiti that stuck with me after my first time visiting the country: “The rock in the water does not know the pain of the rock in the sun.” But part of what makes us human is our ability to empathize, even with people we have never met.