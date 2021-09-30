Speaking out: Border policy failing on multiple fronts

This doesn’t mean that everyone who comes should be allowed in. But they deserve better than to be run down by horses, separated from their families, or deported without a chance to legally seek asylum. The people who come to the border are human beings, but what is being done to them is distinctly inhumane.

Even with all of this going on, the U.S. seems unable to maintain a secure border. People seeking asylum are kept out, but drugs continue to find their way in. Much of the fentanyl found in North Dakota can be traced back to Mexico, according to the DEA. Both seizures and overdose deaths from the drug are at historical highs in our state.

The goal should be to have a secure border that allows our immigration system to function effectively. Right now, we seem to have neither.

The southern border bounces from crisis to crisis. Political points are scored, but no one is better off. Our immigration system hasn't seen major reform since 1986.

There is a particular irony that all this is happening at a time when the U.S. -- North Dakota included -- faces a large labor shortage. Immigrants aren’t a silver bullet to fix that, but they would help at a time when workers are hard to find.