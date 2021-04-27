Speaking out: Border crisis is about ‘failed government’

The “coyotes,” depraved low-lifes who care far more for money than for human life as they smuggle desperate human beings across the Mexican border into Texas, have become emboldened.

As Border Patrol agents have become preoccupied with a humanitarian crisis and less available to patrol the border, there are an estimated 1,000 “gotaways” a day on the southern border. That’s illegal migrants who make it safely into the United States.

And yet in the four months of 2021, authorities in Brookes County, Texas, have recovered 22 human remains, each representing people with names and families. That’s almost as many as were recovered all of last year, and it’s just one county in one massive state.

Simultaneously, the United States is spending $60 million a week to shelter unaccompanied minors whose desperate parents point them north and tell them to run. You know they’re desperate. Would you take your 10-year-old or your teenager to the border of a strange country where people speak a different language and bid the child farewell and good luck?

At any given time, the Department of Health and Human Services reports that there are 16,000 children in shelters, some of them temporary facilities that have been thrown up because of a surge in undocumented children.