Not surprisingly, the Puritans were the first to ban books in America. They weren’t the most open-minded bunch. Four hundred years later, the same self-righteousness is alive and well among a few Prairie Puritans in the Legislature.

House Bill 1205 would prohibit public libraries from holding “books that contain explicit sexual material” which includes visual depictions but not written descriptions.

Senate Bill 2360 goes further. It would amend the state’s obscenity law, which outlaws the display of pornography at bookstores and gas stations. The Senate bill would expand the law to cover libraries and prohibit the display of books that contain explicit sexual material or depictions or descriptions of nudity. Librarians or bookstore owners who don’t comply could be sent to jail for 30 days, fined $1,500, or both.

These moralistic, nanny-state bills are a blatant and unconstitutional attack on free speech and expression.

After decades of wrangling with the issue, the U.S. Supreme Court in the early 1970s settled on a narrow definition of obscenity. Only materials that “depict or describe patently offensive ‘hard core’ sexual conduct” are considered obscene and thus outside the protections of the First Amendment.

Both bills define “explicit sexual material” so broadly as to include books and materials that are not considered obscene under the First Amendment. Any book that contains a description of, among other topics, “sexual intercourse,” “sexual activity,” or “sexual perversion” would be prohibited altogether in libraries under the House bill and prohibited from being displayed in libraries, bookstores or other businesses under the Senate bill.

The bills are so broadly written that even the Bible seems ripe for censorship. Solomon had 700 wives and 300 concubines. While perhaps the most prolific, he was just one of many in the Old Testament who engaged in polygamous “sexual perversion.” Abraham engaged in “deviant sexual intercourse” with his wife’s enslaved handmaiden, Hagar. The owners of Christian book stores best put their Bibles under lock and key.

A good portion of our literary heritage is now suspect according to the morality police at the state Capitol. The poetry and prose of the ancient Greeks and Romans should be banned, as they are filled with all manner of sexual material. And we can’t expose teenagers to the bawdy tales of Chaucer, on the off chance they actually understand the Middle English vernacular. So much for Whitman, Melville, Wilde, Woolf, Hemingway, Steinbeck and Morrison, just to name a few. Various works of nonfiction, romance novels, and science fiction and fantasy books will need to be purged as well.

Libraries also should think twice about including the Century Code in their collections. Our statutes include descriptions of “female breasts … exposed below a point immediately above the top of the areola” and “male genitals in a discernibly turgid state.” Turgid genitals! What despicable filth!

Beyond the obvious constitutional problems, book bans simply don’t work. Some lawmakers think the best way to prevent teenagers from reading a “dirty” book is through public condemnation and prohibition. Guess that explains why “The Catcher in the Rye” and “Slaughterhouse-Five” have languished in obscurity all these decades.

Banning books is an idiotic solution in search of a nonexistent problem. Libraries are not the dens of iniquity some lawmakers claim. Kids are subjected to more sexual material in five minutes on the internet than during an entire day browsing the shelves in a public library.

Libraries are vital community institutions that offer all citizens access to humanity’s collective knowledge and the variety of human expression that makes life interesting. And yes, that includes some sexual material.

There are books in every library that will offend someone. In America, that’s how it should be.