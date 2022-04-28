Speaking out: Bismarckers rebuilt downtown after 1898 fire

On the evening of Aug. 8, 1898, North Dakota Gov. Frank A. Briggs was near death after a two-year struggle with tuberculosis, then known as “consumption.” He was only 39 years old and had been in office just 19 months.

To make Briggs comfortable in his final hours, his family moved him to a sofa on the porch of the governors’ mansion near downtown Bismarck. From that vantage point, Briggs and his family had a clear view of what was transpiring just a few blocks to the south.

A little before 9 p.m., a fire started at the Northern Pacific warehouse on the south side of Main Avenue between Third and Fourth Streets. Among the items stored in the warehouse were barrels of gunpowder, some of which exploded, lifting a section of the roof into the air. A strong southerly wind fanned the flames, and the fire quickly spread.

The volunteer fire department was soon overwhelmed. Someone tried to telegraph the Mandan fire department for assistance, but the lines were destroyed. Residents of Mandan eventually noticed the glow and smoke on the eastern horizon, prompting the fire department to board a special train to Bismarck. By then, it was too late for much of downtown.

The fire spread to adjacent structures and then moved north across Main, engulfing entire blocks in the heart of the city. Wood frame buildings fed the blaze but even sturdier brick buildings were quickly destroyed.

A shower of sparks carried by the wind led to fires in the northern part of the city as well. Barns and houses were damaged or destroyed and a grass fire erupted north of the Capitol building.

The fire was finally contained early the next morning. Based on a list of insurance claims, approximately 80 businesses and homes were damaged or destroyed. Total losses included the railroad depot and freight buildings, First National Bank, the Will Seed Company store, the post office, four grocery stores, all of the town’s drug stores, and scores of other small businesses. Luckily, nobody was killed or seriously injured by the fire.

The office of the Bismarck Daily Tribune, located near the warehouse where the fire began, was completely destroyed. Tribune staff managed to publish a paper the next day by using the printing press of a rival newspaper, the Settler.

The worst of the destruction was between Third and Fourth Streets from the railroad tracks north to Thayer Avenue. Pictures from that area resemble a war zone. For a young city of 3,000 people, the losses were catastrophic.

Adding to the gloom, Gov. Briggs died at 9:30 that morning. Briggs was the youngest person elected governor in North Dakota and the first to die in office.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the story is how quickly Bismarck residents went to work clearing the debris and rebuilding the city. The Tribune noted the next day that “all attention now is given to rebuilding, replacing the burned buildings, and getting to business again … and there is no disposition to sit by and bewail the losses.”

The next morning workers were busy clearing rubble, removing safes from the debris, and erecting new light and telegraph poles. Store owners ordered new goods to replace what was lost. Business owners set up new offices in vacant buildings. Owners of destroyed buildings were hiring architects and contractors to begin rebuilding. As the Tribune noted, “the fire has taken the heart out of Bismarck, but not out of her people.”

Bismarck was still a young city in 1898. After the fire, its residents rebuilt a more modern downtown of brick and concrete buildings, laying the foundation for the city’s growth in the next century.

Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.

