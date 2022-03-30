Speaking out: Bismarck played key role in Little Bighorn story

The Battle of Little Bighorn took place in 1876, four years after Bismarck was founded. Though it occurred hundreds of miles to the west, it’s an important part of our local history.

The founding of Bismarck and the most famous battle in the American West were both direct consequences of the arrival of the Northern Pacific Railroad in 1872. When railroad engineers chose this location for a bridge across the Missouri, a town site soon followed. The railroad cut through the homelands of Northern Plains tribes, resulting in a military campaign to force the last free bands of Lakota and Northern Cheyenne onto reservations.

The U.S. Army launched an expedition of three columns in the spring of 1876, one of which was the nearly 1,000-strong Dakota column that departed Fort Abraham Lincoln on May 17. Gen. Alfred Terry was the nominal leader, but the force was spearheaded by Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer’s Seventh Cavalry.

Riding with Custer was Bismarck Tribune reporter Mark Kellogg, who arrived in Bismarck in 1873. That same year, Col. Clement A. Lounsberry, a Civil War hero and journalist from Minnesota, established The Bismarck Tribune. Lounsberry chose Kellogg, his part-time editor and printer, to accompany the expedition.

On June 25, along the banks of the Little Bighorn River in southeastern Montana, known to the Lakota as Greasy Grass, Custer and his men encountered 2,500 Lakota and Northern Cheyenne warriors led by Sitting Bull, Gall, Crazy Horse, Lame White Man and Two Moon. The Indian warriors achieved total victory, fighting bravely and furiously to protect the women and children in the sprawling village Custer hoped to attack. Custer and his 268 men were killed, including Kellogg.

Further south along the valley, three companies under Maj. Marcus Reno desperately retreated back across the river to a defensive hilltop position after a failed attempt to attack the village.

With Reno was Dr. Henry Rinaldo Porter, who came to Bismarck in 1873 as contract surgeon at Camp Hancock. As soldiers fought off constant attacks, Dr. Porter established a makeshift field hospital protected by boxes, saddles and the carcasses of horses and mules. Porter cared for dozens of injured men under horrendous conditions -- almost no water, blistering heat, sniper fire, and the constant stench of death.

The soldiers held firm for two days until the vast Indian camp moved southwest toward the Bighorn Mountains. Then began the arduous process of transporting the wounded to the steamboat Far West, anchored near the confluence of the Yellowstone and Big Horn rivers.

The captain of the Far West was Grant Marsh, the greatest steamboat captain of the era and an early Bismarck resident. Porter continued to care for 42 wounded men as Marsh piloted the boat to Fort Lincoln, traveling 710 miles in 54 hours, a record that was never matched.

After the Far West brought news of Custer’s defeat, Lounsberry worked for 24 hours to publish the first account of the battle in The Bismarck Tribune on July 6. As Lounsberry wrote the story that would electrify the nation, John M. Carnahan, manager of the Bismarck telegraph office, sent Lounsberry’s words to the New York Herald and other newspapers nationwide.

For the Lakota and Northern Cheyenne, Little Bighorn was the height of resistance to white encroachment and the beginning of the end of their traditional way of life on the Northern Plains. For white Americans, it was a shocking event during the nation’s centennial and led to a campaign of vengeance against Native peoples.

Bismarck was just a small, dusty frontier town in 1876, but a number of its residents played major roles in the most famous event in the history of the American west.

Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.

