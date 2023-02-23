We are now halfway through the legislative session, and watching from afar has been interesting (to say the least). The content I could write about seems endless, but I’ll save those rants for another day.

Whether you view them as true patriots or loony-toons, the more controversial lawmakers tend to get most of the attention. Instead of fueling that fire, I want to focus on the example being set by a young adult, freshman lawmaker from Bismarck -- Sen. Sean Cleary of District 35. But, before I talk about what impresses me about Sen. Cleary, I want to set the stage a bit.

I love to see people from my generation get involved in leading our community. It is time we gain seats at the table so we can provide fresh perspectives and help make decisions that affect our futures. By the same token, we need young adults who want to put in the work and take their roles seriously.

As a committee intern in the 2021 legislative session, I observed some discouraging behavior of several young adult lawmakers from districts outside of Bismarck. One in particular could often be seen texting, scrolling through Twitter, and doodling during committee hearings. Another would commonly vote “no” on a bill just to avoid the potential of carrying it to the floor, which just made things feel like a game.

Of course, no one is perfect. But it felt like those lawmakers did not take things seriously and were in their positions for ulterior motives. The behavior was disappointing, especially as someone who wanted to see those young lawmakers do well.

In these last two months of the 2023 legislative session, Senator Cleary has refreshed my faith in our generation of leadership and has set an example of how to be an effective lawmaker. He has sponsored a number of bills, many of which I believe will help everyday and struggling North Dakotans.

For example, Sen. Cleary is the prime sponsor of Senate Bill 2202, a bill that creates a domestic violence medical examination pilot program, and Senate Bill 2187, a bill that adds North Dakota to a number of states that have a counseling compact to extend professional counseling services. Sen. Cleary is a co-sponsor on a number of other bills and has spoken in favor of important bills such as Senate Bill 2140, which caps insulin prices for North Dakota public employees.

Overall, Sen. Cleary presents as smart and level-headed. He comes to work to represent his constituents and is not at the Capitol to play games. It is obvious Sen. Cleary leads with respect and humility. I wish I could describe every lawmaker this way.

I will continue to advocate for young adults to throw their names in the ring and seek out leadership roles, but I hope they take a page out of Sen. Cleary’s book. He is setting an example for all of how to lead.