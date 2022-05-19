Speaking out: Bismarck Indian School an important part of local history

The U.S. Department of Interior recently released Volume One of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report. The investigation found that between 1819 and 1969 the federal government operated 408 Indian boarding schools across 37 states.

Boarding schools were part of a federal effort to extinguish traditional tribal cultures and assimilate Indian children into white society by introducing them to the “arts of civilization.”

Most children technically were not forced to attend boarding schools, but there was no shortage of government coercion. Many parents had little choice but to consent, hoping their children could escape the poverty of the reservation and learn to exist in the new society that replaced their traditional ways of life.

The historical record contains some positive accounts from former students who learned valuable skills, made lifelong friends, or even met future spouses while attending boarding schools. Many students used their education to become tribal leaders and improve the lives of their people.

But there are also numerous stories of sadness and mistreatment. Children were separated from their families, forced to abandon their traditional culture and language, and subjected to harsh punishment and manual labor, most of which the federal government itself acknowledged in reports in 1928 and 1969.

Current estimates suggest around 500 children died while attending federal boarding schools, either from disease, accidents or abuse. The recent federal report identified marked or unmarked burial sites at 53 schools. The next phase of the federal investigation will focus on burial sites and the identification and potential repatriation of remains.

Twelve federal Indian boarding schools were located in North Dakota, including the Bismarck Indian School at the site of present-day Fraine Barracks. The city of Bismarck donated 160 acres to the federal government, which operated the school from 1908-37.

Enrollment was light when the first classes were held in December 1908. Many parents refused to send their children, having heard stories of harsh treatment at other Indian schools. Enrollment eventually increased to around 100 students each year who came from all the tribes in North Dakota and some in neighboring states.

Students spent the morning on academics and the afternoons learning vocational skills -- primarily farming and ranching for boys and homemaking skills for girls. In 1922, the school was transformed into an all-girls school until it was permanently closed in 1937.

There isn’t much written history regarding the Bismarck Indian School, so we don’t know the entire story. Student experiences likely included the relatively positive, the tragically negative, and everything in between, as was the case nationwide.

The scholarship that exists, including a University of North Dakota master thesis by Amber A. Annis entitled "Resistance on the Great Plains: The Bismarck Indian School, 1916-1921," reveals that the Bismarck Indian School was plagued by the same problems as other Indian schools, including inadequate funding, poor living conditions, harsh discipline, and abuse.

What Annis shows, however, is that Indian children and their parents were not simply passive victims of the boarding school system. Parents took an active role, writing letters to administrators, visiting the school in person, and removing their children when they learned of mistreatment. Children engaged in resistance as well, including disobeying the rules and running away from the school, even in the dead of winter.

The Bismarck Indian School is not the brightest spot in our local history, but it’s worth remembering and deserving of more attention. History isn’t just the stories we want to tell ourselves or those that support a certain version of who we think we are. History should tell the whole story, and the Bismarck Indian School is part of ours.

Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.

