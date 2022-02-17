Speaking out: Bismarck founded in 1872, but our history goes back much further

This year is Bismarck’s 150th anniversary, also known as the sesquicentennial. That’s a milestone worth celebrating, and a number of folks in the community are planning events and observances to mark the occasion.

I plan to write a few columns this year about Bismarck’s history, so it seems appropriate to start at the beginning. But the history of this area stretches further back than the founding of Bismarck (then known as Edwinton) in 1872.

Well before the first civilizations emerged in places like Mesopotamia and the Indus Valley, there were small bands of people living here. The earliest known inhabitants of this area were nomadic hunters and gatherers. Projectile points dated to the Paleo-Indian Period (12,000 B.C. to 7,500 B.C.) have been found along the Missouri River in Burleigh and Morton counties.

Archaeologists have found evidence that the site of Camp Hancock on Main Street was used as a campsite during the Archaic period (5,500 B.C. to 400 B.C.). The roaming hunters who camped at the site were contemporaries of the ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans.

The first known permanent settlement in our region was the Menoken Village, on the banks of Apple Creek 10 miles east of Bismarck. The village was established by a Late Plains Woodland-era tribe around 1,000 A.D. and was home to an estimated 200 people occupying 30 oval-shaped earth lodges. The population of Menoken Village was larger than about 56% of towns in North Dakota today.

By 1600, before the first colonial American settlements were established at Jamestown, Virginia (1607) and Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620), the Mandan were living in villages along the Missouri between the Heart River and the Square Buttes northwest of Bismarck. The Mandan grew crops in the rich bottomlands, hunted buffalo on the prairies, and traded with tribes near and far, including the Arikara to the south, the Hidatsa to the north, and beginning around 1700, the nomadic Lakota who came west from their traditional lands in Minnesota. These tribes called this area home long before Europeans and Americans arrived, and their descendants still live here.

The Mandan villages were home to as many as 20,000 people by the mid-1700s. To put that in perspective, Bismarck did not reach a population of 20,000 until the 1950s. Double Ditch, the largest village in the area, was at its peak home to over 2,000, making it larger than 92% of the towns in North Dakota today.

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara were the first farmers in what is now North Dakota and engaged in a trade network with the wider world. North Dakota’s economy today is in many ways a continuation of that centuries-old tradition.

European explorers and traders arrived in the 1700s. The first was Pierre Gaultier de Varennes, sieur de La Verendrye, a French-Canadian military officer and fur trader who accompanied an Assiniboine trading party overland from Lake Winnipeg and reached the Mandan villages near the mouth of the Heart River in 1738.

Verendrye’s visit marked the beginning of European and eventually American involvement on the upper Missouri, forever altering the way of life for the tribes in this area. The next century or so saw the arrival of fur traders and explorers and the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Fur companies eventually established trading posts along the river, and military forts soon followed, as steamboats made it easier to travel up the Missouri. Finally, in 1872, the railroad arrived and our city was established.

As we celebrate the sesquicentennial, we should remember that the history of Bismarck is just the most recent chapter in a much longer story. People have called this area home for thousands of years.

Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.

