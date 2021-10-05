Speaking out: Billions in the bank could help ease nursing crunch

Democratic legislators have put together a package, too.

Some of the ideas are normal government programs that should be funded with normal government resources, not with a billion greenbacks that can be spent to do something bold and dramatic.

It probably doesn’t matter anyway, because legislators have been content to let the money sit in the bank earning a paltry sum while they wait for more guidance from the feds about acceptable ways to spend it. Besides, they don’t have to spend the money until the end of 2026, so what’s the rush?

If I were king I’d be making more urgent plans to spend a good chunk of the cash now, and a bunch of it would go to one place -- nurses. Maybe a few other health care professionals, too, but mostly to nurses.

The reason is obvious. They are desperately needed and they are desperately in short supply.

Last month at a press conference with the governor, leaders of Sanford Health reported that it had added 500 nursing shifts to its normal rotation at its 22 hospitals, mostly due to the burgeoning number of patients infected with COVID-19.