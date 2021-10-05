Speaking out: Billions in the bank could help ease nursing crunch

The state of North Dakota has a billion dollars -- that’s nine zeroes -- in federal coronavirus aid funds in the bank and doesn’t know how to spend it.
They’ve got lots of ideas, but no decisions. That’s because the Legislature gets to decide, and legislators are in no hurry, though they anticipate looking at options in November when they meet in special session to complete the task of redistricting.
Many North Dakotans think they should have been in a bigger hurry. When you’ve got $1 billion socked away in short-term CDs earning less than 1% interest, you might as well put the money to use, right?
Working stiffs think so. Labor leaders believe the money ought to be put into the hands of the people who need it for such things as child care, housing, food, education, workforce development, aid for towns and cities, agriculture and more.
Gov. Doug Burgum thinks so, too. At least he has asked state agencies to set some priorities for how they would spend the money if they could, and last week he outlined a proposal to allocate and spend the entire amount.
It’s a good and useful exercise to starting thinking creatively about how to turn a windfall into a wonderland, and they came up with lots of ideas -- almost $5 billion worth -- including improving infrastructure, higher education, tourism, economic development, and redeveloping a troubled synthetic natural gas plant near Beulah.
Democratic legislators have put together a package, too.
Some of the ideas are normal government programs that should be funded with normal government resources, not with a billion greenbacks that can be spent to do something bold and dramatic.
It probably doesn’t matter anyway, because legislators have been content to let the money sit in the bank earning a paltry sum while they wait for more guidance from the feds about acceptable ways to spend it. Besides, they don’t have to spend the money until the end of 2026, so what’s the rush?
If I were king I’d be making more urgent plans to spend a good chunk of the cash now, and a bunch of it would go to one place -- nurses. Maybe a few other health care professionals, too, but mostly to nurses.
The reason is obvious. They are desperately needed and they are desperately in short supply.
Last month at a press conference with the governor, leaders of Sanford Health reported that it had added 500 nursing shifts to its normal rotation at its 22 hospitals, mostly due to the burgeoning number of patients infected with COVID-19.
Most of those extra shifts were not covered by new hires, but by existing employees already stressed from staffing shortages and conditions that daily expose them to a deadly virus and to patients fighting for their every breath and their very lives.
Nurses are in short supply, too, at just about every nursing home everywhere. In Crosby, the nursing home is closing because it can’t find sufficient staff to keep it open, a decision that will inflict a wound to the community from which it will never recover. Even nursing homes in Bismarck and Fargo struggle to maintain appropriate staffing levels, and that’s despite historically low resident counts brought on by the pandemic.
Exactly how to use pandemic relief funds to solve the staffing shortages in our health care system can be left to the experts.
But with the pandemic outpacing even last year’s numbers, we’re burning out nurses left and right. Public health professionals, respiratory therapists, nurse anesthetists and others, too. This week the State Board of Respiratory Care is discussing emergency rules to allow faster licensing of respiratory therapists, who are in extremely short supply while desperately needed to treat COVID-19 patients.
If these workers decide they can’t take it anymore, how will we care for COVID-19 patients? Or for that matter, those who suffer heart attacks, deal with cancer, or need long-term care?
We know we have the problem, and we know we have the money to solve it.
All that’s left is the will to get it done.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.