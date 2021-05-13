Speaking out: Believing in a loving God

What influence does your religious belief system have on how you live your life? I understand that many people try to keep daily life and their faith in two separate compartments.
I have been a part of a Bible-reading group for many years. We use a variety of translations and avail ourselves of scholarship on the passages we read. Recently one of our members has been reading Old Testament passages in Hebrew.
Most of the times we simply comment on the scriptures in their historic context. Occasionally the group will spontaneously link those ancient scriptures to current events. Such was the case when we read the lectionary for May 2, 2021. It was a surprising connection between a recent Facebook posting, declarations by governors, the National Day of Prayer and the book of 1st John.
The Bismarck Tribune reported on May 3 that the Capitol would observe a Day of Prayer on May 6. Quoting the Rev. LaRue Goetz, an event organizer, “We’re living in an unbelievable time in America, and we need to unite in prayer for our country. We have so much serious crime and we are so divided, it’s time for us to come together to call on the name of the Lord for his intervention, his peace and his love.”
A recent Facebook posting linked Albert Einstein with the rationalist philosopher of the 17th century Baruch de Spinoza. According to the posting, when Einstein was asked “Do you believe in God?” he would reply “I believe in the God of Spinoza.”
That posting attributed to Spinoza speaking as God starts with:
“Stop praying. What I want you to do is go out into the world and enjoy your life. I want you to sing, have fun and enjoy everything I’ve made for you.
“Stop asking me, ‘Will you tell me how to do my job?’ Stop being so scared of me. I do not judge you or criticize you, nor get angry, or bothered. I am pure love.”
The “pure love” quote sounded remarkably like the lectionary reading from 1st John, 4: verses 18 and 20. (The Amplified Bible) “There is no fear in love -- dread does not exist; but full-grown (complete, perfect) love turns fear out of doors and expels every trace of terror! For fear brings with it the thought of punishment, and (so) he who is afraid has not reached the full maturity of love -- is not yet grown into love’s complete perfection.
“If anyone says, I love God, and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, cannot love God Whom he has not seen.”
The quote about loving your brother from 1st John reminded me of a quote by Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota. Fox News reports, “SD Gov. Noem says ‘My message to illegal immigrants -- call me when you’re an American.’" Noem’s tweet echoes the sentiment of other Republican governors, including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who issued an executive order barring federal officials from placing or housing unaccompanied migrant children.” (published April 14)
North Dakota’s governor got in on the act. On March 23, 2021, Gov. Doug Burgum wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing his opposition to the transfer of detained migrants to North Dakota. Burgum did say North Dakota willingly participates in the resettlement of legal, thoroughly vetted refugees.
People fearing children seeking sanctuary are not likely praying to a loving God. We should pray for God’s love, but it will come to us when we love God’s children.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.