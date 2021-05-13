Speaking out: Believing in a loving God

What influence does your religious belief system have on how you live your life? I understand that many people try to keep daily life and their faith in two separate compartments.

I have been a part of a Bible-reading group for many years. We use a variety of translations and avail ourselves of scholarship on the passages we read. Recently one of our members has been reading Old Testament passages in Hebrew.

Most of the times we simply comment on the scriptures in their historic context. Occasionally the group will spontaneously link those ancient scriptures to current events. Such was the case when we read the lectionary for May 2, 2021. It was a surprising connection between a recent Facebook posting, declarations by governors, the National Day of Prayer and the book of 1st John.

The Bismarck Tribune reported on May 3 that the Capitol would observe a Day of Prayer on May 6. Quoting the Rev. LaRue Goetz, an event organizer, “We’re living in an unbelievable time in America, and we need to unite in prayer for our country. We have so much serious crime and we are so divided, it’s time for us to come together to call on the name of the Lord for his intervention, his peace and his love.”