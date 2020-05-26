Speaking out: Becoming the people we want to be

It’s a perfect day. Seventy-two degrees. I’m sitting by my open patio door, next to a half-worked jigsaw puzzle. Nearby church bells chime, like in some quaint European village. But I’m in the middle of North Dakota, and much of Europe is still on lockdown. Other than walks and occasional errands, I haven’t left my house in two months.
In spite of what some leaders tell us, the uncomfortable truth is that staying home, along with school closures, business restrictions, face masks, and social distancing, may not end for a long time.
But, eventually, it will end.
Who do we want to be when we emerge from this, and who do we want our leaders to be?
The coronavirus, for better or worse, has exposed how intricately interconnected we all are. Beyond the rapid rate of individual contagion, the systems we rely on for food, health care, transportation, education and trade have fallen in a domino effect. Do we want to prop those same systems back up, or think about how they might be organized more cooperatively and sustainably, for better resilience when this happens again?
I am lucky. My family has been inconvenienced, with two young kids at home while my husband and I try to work, but we still have jobs. Many do not. Manual labor and essential service jobs must be performed on site, putting those citizens more at risk. Finding child care and managing kids’ distance learning, especially for families lacking adequate resources, adds an extra strain.
The gaping holes in our social safety net are now exposed and growing wider. It is going to take all of us pulling together to stitch these holes back up, perhaps with a lot of creativity, and by strengthening the web of connections across society in the form of mutual aid.
For insight, I’ve been reading plague literature, from Camus to Emily St. John Mandel, with uncanny comparisons to what is unfolding around us. I log in to church services, here and in cities where I used to live, to wrestle with how to maintain community without giving in to fear. I’m reminded that the early Christians, as described in Acts by Luke the physician, shared all in common, distributing “proceeds to all, as any had need.”
More than three-fourths of North Dakotans profess to be Christian. How can we embody that model of mutual aid -- a stronger, more collaborative network than simple charity -- now, in this place?
Equally important for our democracy: Who do we want our leaders to be? Whether school board, city commission, state legislature or the governor’s office, these decision-making bodies matter, and will be even more critical in the months to come. Which candidates demonstrate integrity, sound judgment and a willingness to listen to and work with others -- regardless of party? How do we ensure fair elections, in which it doesn’t matter who -- or which PAC -- has the most money? (Answer: publicly funded elections.) I encourage you to mail in your absentee ballot application, research the local candidates and vote in the June election.
Such a complex crisis of public health, economics, education and ultimately democracy touches all our lives in profound ways. We must invite everyone to the table to solve this together. Now more than ever, we are called to be patient, kind, and act in a way that embodies who we want to become.
Ann Crews Melton is a writer and editor particularly interested in religion, identity and diversity. A Texas native, she now calls Bismarck home.
