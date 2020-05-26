Speaking out: Becoming the people we want to be

The gaping holes in our social safety net are now exposed and growing wider. It is going to take all of us pulling together to stitch these holes back up, perhaps with a lot of creativity, and by strengthening the web of connections across society in the form of mutual aid.

For insight, I’ve been reading plague literature, from Camus to Emily St. John Mandel, with uncanny comparisons to what is unfolding around us. I log in to church services, here and in cities where I used to live, to wrestle with how to maintain community without giving in to fear. I’m reminded that the early Christians, as described in Acts by Luke the physician, shared all in common, distributing “proceeds to all, as any had need.”

More than three-fourths of North Dakotans profess to be Christian. How can we embody that model of mutual aid -- a stronger, more collaborative network than simple charity -- now, in this place?