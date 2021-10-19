Speaking out: Beauty of earth, joy of human love

Please think with me about the beauty of the earth and the joy of human love. Those two things are in the poem by Folliott Sandford Pierpoint written in the spring of 1863 on a hilltop outside Bath, England. I really like the powerful connection Pierpoint makes between beauty and human love. Verse 1. “For the beauty of the earth, for the glory of the skies, for the love which from our birth over and around us lies” connects with Verse 3. “For the joy of human love, brother, sister, parent, child, friends on earth, and friends above, for all gentle thoughts and mild.”
If we fast-forward 100 years, poet Chuck Suchy is writing about a hilltop south of Mandan. Suchy’s poem is a love story also, for the beauty he sees and smells from his Mercury hardtop with the windows rolled down.
I live in the Missouri River Valley, and in the fall of the year I see, in startling vivid color, the beauty of the earth. I find no need to separate human-created beauty such as the gorgeous homes that populate our valley, and the centuries-old native trees ablaze with fall colors. I am in praise of all that beauty and think perhaps it has a common origin.
And I share Pierpoint’s joy of human love. If anyone has ever enjoyed that gift more than me, I would be amazed. I told our Bible study group that I consider my mother’s love for me as the same thing as the love of God. In the darkest hours of my life, the times I felt alone, my mother’s love for me never left me. I wish you would have met her.
My mother and father and my oldest brother and I were the milkers in the family. One of the milk cows we called Baby was paralyzed giving birth to her calf and couldn’t get up. Baby was in the alleyway of the barn and we brought her water and feed. The other cows exited the barn around her and she was covered in manure. One day my mom cried out “come help, Baby is trying to get up.” The three of us left our milking and rushed to join my mom. We all tried to grab hold of any part of that struggling cow we could to help her to her feet. We cheered her on as we pushed against that slimy body and she stood on shaky legs.
When I think of the joy of human love, parent, child -- I think of my mom and Baby. I think how human love will rush in to throw our support for children without parents, trying to find safety in the United States. I think how human love will wrap arms around fragile shaky people trying to stand up to the circumstances that have paralyzed them.
The circumstances of the world today, full of angry thoughts, can overwhelm and we can become blind to the beauty of the earth and the joy of human love. But once you look around, and allow gratitude to flow through you for the gifts we have received, the fear subsides and peace fills in.
When you hear the call “come help, Baby is trying to get up,” I hope you too will put down your milk pail and grab hold. There is plenty of beauty and joy to share.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.