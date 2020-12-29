Speaking out: Be part of the solution

More than half of my nearly 19-year career has been spent working for various nonprofit organizations in our state and I can say without hesitation that yes, very large donations can transform the work we are able to do. But they are in no way the whole story. Regular donations of $10, $20 or $50 from our friends and neighbors are the fuel that keeps everything going. Let me put it this way because I like analogies: Donations are the proverbial bread and butter to any nonprofit, right? So, let’s say lots of smaller donations are the bread and a few much larger donations are the butter. Makes for a tasty treat that fills us up. You can eat plain bread, but it will probably get stuck to the roof of your mouth and you’ll feel like something is missing. Similarly, no one wants to eat butter by itself. It’s definitely an unhealthy choice. Point being, bread and butter are way better together than each on its own. The same goes for donations. Large AND small donations are what make the perfect balance.