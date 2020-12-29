Speaking out: Be part of the solution

Changing the world. A lot of us grow up wanting to do this, don’t we? Whether to invent something, lead something or use a certain skill really well, we want to leave a mark on the world. Inevitably, though, many of us end up leading very normal, albeit good, lives.
So, is that the end of it, then? No changing the world for us average Janes and Joes?
What if we pause our probably unrealistic view of what changing the world means and consider this instead: what if, instead of being the entire solution, we choose to be part of the solution. That’s a bit more manageable, no? And to boot, it could actually be more effective in getting the job done.
For example, very few of us will ever be able to individually donate enough money to solve hunger, disease, disparity, you name it. But nearly all of us together can donate enough to make huge gains. The world cannot wait for that very small handful of uber-wealthy people to fork over the goods. Thankfully, all of us can spring into action now. We can set the wheels of change into motion. In fact, if every one of us in the Bismarck-Mandan area gave a nominal $20 charitable gift, that would be more than $2.5 million. Looking at our local nonprofits registered on GuideStar, $2.5 million is significantly more than many raise year-over-year, but each hypothetical $20 donation is what many of us might spend on a whim at Target.
Donating that $20 to a local children’s nonprofit, food bank or athletic program will inevitably make us feel better than an impulse buy we don’t need because our charitable gifts mean something. They put a meal on the table, keep someone’s lights on, or grant a child’s wish.
According to an article from the Impact Institute called, Giving is Good For You, beyond the benefits the charity receives, we as givers can get the following eight pretty great benefits:
1. Giving enhances your health
2. Giving elevates your mood
3. Giving creates contagion
4. Giving will help you live longer
5. Giving makes you happy
6. Giving enhances your social network
7. Giving stimulates a sense of empathy and gratitude
8. Giving increases the likelihood that others will do nice things for you
Especially in 2020, this year of years, those eight things are easily reason enough to run to our phones and make that donation.
More than half of my nearly 19-year career has been spent working for various nonprofit organizations in our state and I can say without hesitation that yes, very large donations can transform the work we are able to do. But they are in no way the whole story. Regular donations of $10, $20 or $50 from our friends and neighbors are the fuel that keeps everything going. Let me put it this way because I like analogies: Donations are the proverbial bread and butter to any nonprofit, right? So, let’s say lots of smaller donations are the bread and a few much larger donations are the butter. Makes for a tasty treat that fills us up. You can eat plain bread, but it will probably get stuck to the roof of your mouth and you’ll feel like something is missing. Similarly, no one wants to eat butter by itself. It’s definitely an unhealthy choice. Point being, bread and butter are way better together than each on its own. The same goes for donations. Large AND small donations are what make the perfect balance.
So, as 2020 comes to a close and we each reflect what it’s all meant and what we can do moving forward, I hope you will choose to be the bread to at least one nonprofit’s butter. Don’t worry about changing the world all on your own. Take one step forward and be part of the solution.
When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."