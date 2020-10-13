Speaking out: Be not afraid

Are you afraid of what will happen on Election Day? I sure am. I fear that if the election for president doesn’t go the way I want, this country is going to be very miserable. Not just this country, the world. I believe the other side also is afraid. They are afraid of me and the people who think like me. They fear that if my side wins, America and the world will be in trouble.

Should both sides in this election be afraid? Does one side have a right to honest fear and is the other side suffering from delusions? If that is a possibility, how can the honest fear be addressed and the delusion realized and ended?

President Franklin Roosevelt famously said “we have nothing to fear, but fear itself.” The Bible contains numerous admonitions against being afraid. These warnings against the damaging consequences of fear were issued long before modern psychology understood the brain chemistry of that emotion. The biblical and sociological warnings against fear are well founded. Living in fear is debilitating. A consequence of living in fear is fatigue. As a country, we are sick and tired of being sick and tired. We want relief from the fears that are crippling us.